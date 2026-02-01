Budget 2026 | City Economic Region Move Will Help Small Cities To Grow In An Organised Way: Expert
Under the initiative, each identified City Economic Region will receive Rs 5,000 crore spread over five years to support infrastructure creation and economic activity.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST|
Updated : February 1, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced a major push for regional urban development with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per City Economic Region (CER) over a five-year period, experts from India’s urban development sector hailed the move as it will help cities that are not as big as the major cities to grow in a more organised way.
"The government plans to invest money in City Economic Regions. This will help cities that are not as big as the major cities to grow in a more organised way. These smaller cities are becoming places for business, and people are starting to want to live and work there. The government is calling these cities Tier-3 cities," Pyush Lohia, Director, Lohia Worldspace told ETV Bharat.
"Overall, the Budget provides stability, improves investor sentiment and lays the groundwork for balanced, sustainable growth across residential, commercial and infrastructure real estate segments," said Lohia.
Recognising economic and cultural importance, temple towns have also been included within the ambit of the programme. The funding is expected to support upgrades in urban infrastructure, connectivity and services in these towns, which attract significant domestic tourism and support local livelihoods.
In fact, by creating stronger regional hubs, the government aims to improve productivity, enhance quality of life and encourage private investment in non-metro areas.
Stating that the Union Budget 2026 is news for the real estate and infrastructure sectors, Lohia added, "The announcements tell us that things will be okay. The government will spend money, Rs 12.2 lakh crore on public projects. This should help get things done faster and make it easier to get around and finish projects on time."
He said that when the infrastructure is good, people want to buy houses. "So, the government spending money on infrastructure is a thing for people who want to buy homes. The Union Budget 2026 and its plans for infrastructure will help people feel confident about buying homes. The government has decided to create companies called REITs for the land owned by Central Public Sector Enterprises. This is an idea because it will help use land that is not being used properly, and it will also make the commercial real estate market stronger," Lohia said.
Giving reactions on the government's infrastructure push, rising public capital expenditure, and its impact on urban development, private investment, and real estate-linked assets, Dikshu C Kukreja, infrastructure expert and urban town planner told ETV Bharat that the jump in public capital expenditure from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.2 lakh crore in Budget 2025- 26, with a proposed increase to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY 2026-27, reflects the government's long-term commitment to infrastructure-led growth.
"This scale of investment will significantly reduce logistics costs, bring in private capital, and accelerate the economic development of urban precincts across India," Kukreja said.
Stating that infrastructure development requires patient capital and risk confidence, Kukreja said, "The proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, alongside asset monetisation tools like REITs and InvITs, directly addresses construction-phase risks and will unlock large-scale private investment into roads, urban infrastructure, and real estate-linked assets."
Talking to ETV Bharat, Parveen Jain, President of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), said that the Budget presented by Sitharaman reflects the vision of a developed India by 2047.
"It focuses on productivity, competitiveness, and sustained economic growth amid global uncertainties, with the objective of further strengthening the Indian economy. The emphasis on inclusive development, ensuring 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' by fulfilling people's aspirations and providing equal opportunities across regions and sectors, is commendable," he said.
Sitharaman's decision to increase capital expenditure from ₹11.2 lakh crore to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for the Financial Year 2026–27, with a special focus on cities with a population of over five lakh, is a far-sighted move towards balanced urban development. This will act as a strong booster for real estate activity in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and accelerate urbanisation beyond metropolitan areas, said Jain.
"Most importantly for developers, the proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund will help mitigate project risks during the development and construction phases. This will enhance lender confidence, facilitate easier access to finance, and support timely project execution," the NAREDCO president said.
"The establishment of dedicated REITs to accelerate the recycling of significant real estate assets of CPSEs is also a welcome step. It will promote efficient utilisation of capital and assets while creating new investment opportunities for the real estate sector. With the government’s continued support for asset monetisation, this Budget creates a stable, reliable, and conducive environment for real estate development,” added Jain.
He further said that the announcement of seven high-speed rail corridors will further strengthen infrastructure-led development. Corridors such as Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, and Varanasi–Siliguri will enhance regional connectivity and spur the growth of new real estate and industrial clusters, he added.
Hailing the budget, Manish Bansal, Managing Director, Window Magic, said that the proposed increase in public capital expenditure clearly shows the government's unwavering focus on infrastructure-led growth, even amid global uncertainties.
"This strong infrastructure push, supported by targeted interventions across manufacturing, MSMEs, and city economic regions, will help reduce logistics costs, create employment, and attract long-term private investment," he said.
According to Bansal, measures like the proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund will enhance risk confidence during the construction phase, while asset monetisation through REITs and InvITs will speed up capital recycling in real estate and infrastructure.
"With sustained focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and investments in modern construction and infrastructure equipment, India is laying the groundwork for efficient, resilient, and future-ready urban development- driving demand for high-quality, durable, and energy-efficient building solutions," he said.
