ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 | City Economic Region Move Will Help Small Cities To Grow In An Organised Way: Expert

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced a major push for regional urban development with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per City Economic Region (CER) over a five-year period, experts from India’s urban development sector hailed the move as it will help cities that are not as big as the major cities to grow in a more organised way.

"The government plans to invest money in City Economic Regions. This will help cities that are not as big as the major cities to grow in a more organised way. These smaller cities are becoming places for business, and people are starting to want to live and work there. The government is calling these cities Tier-3 cities," Pyush Lohia, Director, Lohia Worldspace told ETV Bharat.

"Overall, the Budget provides stability, improves investor sentiment and lays the groundwork for balanced, sustainable growth across residential, commercial and infrastructure real estate segments," said Lohia.

Under the proposed plan, each identified City Economic Region will receive Rs 5,000 crore spread over five years to support infrastructure creation, economic activity and regional integration. It will strengthen local economies, improve urban facilities and create new employment opportunities in emerging cities.

Recognising economic and cultural importance, temple towns have also been included within the ambit of the programme. The funding is expected to support upgrades in urban infrastructure, connectivity and services in these towns, which attract significant domestic tourism and support local livelihoods.

In fact, by creating stronger regional hubs, the government aims to improve productivity, enhance quality of life and encourage private investment in non-metro areas.

Stating that the Union Budget 2026 is news for the real estate and infrastructure sectors, Lohia added, "The announcements tell us that things will be okay. The government will spend money, Rs 12.2 lakh crore on public projects. This should help get things done faster and make it easier to get around and finish projects on time."

He said that when the infrastructure is good, people want to buy houses. "So, the government spending money on infrastructure is a thing for people who want to buy homes. The Union Budget 2026 and its plans for infrastructure will help people feel confident about buying homes. The government has decided to create companies called REITs for the land owned by Central Public Sector Enterprises. This is an idea because it will help use land that is not being used properly, and it will also make the commercial real estate market stronger," Lohia said.

Giving reactions on the government's infrastructure push, rising public capital expenditure, and its impact on urban development, private investment, and real estate-linked assets, Dikshu C Kukreja, infrastructure expert and urban town planner told ETV Bharat that the jump in public capital expenditure from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.2 lakh crore in Budget 2025- 26, with a proposed increase to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY 2026-27, reflects the government's long-term commitment to infrastructure-led growth.

"This scale of investment will significantly reduce logistics costs, bring in private capital, and accelerate the economic development of urban precincts across India," Kukreja said.