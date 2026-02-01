ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Budget 2026: Focus On Growth, Jobs And Investment, Says Chairman EAC-PM

ETB: Sectors like textiles were badly hit during the Trump tariff phase. How should the common citizen decode the Finance Minister’s announcements for this sector, and what are the key takeaways for the public?

On inclusion, there is a strong emphasis on agriculture, women and regional development initiatives like Purvodaya. Part B of the budget mainly addresses tax simplification, which is crucial for ease of doing business and ease of living. Customs reforms are also part of this effort. Another important element is artificial intelligence, which cuts across agriculture, manufacturing and services. Employment generation remains a central theme with focused attention on tourism, labour-intensive manufacturing and the health sector, all of which have significant job creation potential. Overall, the budget reflects a clear push towards growth, employment, ease of doing business and improved quality of life.

S Mahendra Dev: In my view, the annual budget should be seen as a continuation of the government’s long-term vision like Viksit Bharat. Last year a significant income tax reforms were already introduced, including exemptions, so this year’s budget builds on that foundation rather than repeating it. This budget is clearly focused on growth, employment generation and the simplification of taxes and customs procedures. The Finance Minister also highlighted three key kartavya and identified seven priority manufacturing areas, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, sports goods and MSME champions.

ETB: From your point of view, how do you assess this budget? The middle class had high expectations of tax relief, but those expectations appear to have gone unmet. What's your take?

New Delhi: Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council To The Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Professor S. Mahendra Dev on Sunday asserted that the Union Budget 2026-2027 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, continues the government's long-term vision of Viksit Bharat, with a focus on fiscal discipline.

S Mahendra Dev: The textile sector was hit after the Trump administration imposed a 50% tariff, especially since India exports a large share to the United States. This affected jobs as well. Now, through FTAs and other steps, the government is helping exporters diversify towards markets like the European Union and the United Kingdom. In this budget, the government has announced several measures to help Indian companies compete globally. Because of this, the budget is likely to support more employment going forward.

ETB: We have seen a significant increase in defence spending in this budget. Is this a direct impact of Operation Sindoor, given that this is the first budget after it or was this increase part of a longer planned and gradual process?

S Mahendra Dev: In the defence sector, many countries are increasing their budget as part of the security and other things, and the defence expenditure will increase over time. So I think it's a gradual but also partly due to the geopolitical conflicts. I think defence expenditure increasing and indigenisation is happening. That's what the Prime Minister talks about Atmanirbhar Bharat, so that in a cross cuts across defence, other manufacturing services and.

ETB: Sitharaman has also increased capital expenditure. Last year it was over Rs 11 Lk Cr, and this year it has been raised to Rs 12.2 Lk Cr. In addition to this, a city cluster approach has been announced in the budget. How will all of this translate into job creation and overall economic growth?

S Mahendra Dev: The Finance Minister has also stuck to fiscal consolidation. The debt to GDP ratio is projected at 56.1 per cent this year and 55 per cent next year, and the fiscal deficit is set at 4.4 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent next year. At the same time, capital expenditure has gone up by around Rs 1 lakh crore, to about 3.1 per cent of GDP. That shows the focus is still on infrastructure and urban development, city regions, faster connectivity, railways and related areas.

When you look at job creation, there is something for all three sectors. In agriculture, there is more focus on fisheries and allied activities. Manufacturing is clearly being pushed with employment in mind, and services are also part of the picture. City regions and urban clusters tie all of this together. Because of this, I am hopeful that these steps will lead to more employment.

ETB: The budget also allows Individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) to invest in Indian markets through portfolio investments. At the same time, the increase in securities transaction tax has hit the market, with Sensex and Nifty down over 2.5 per cent after this announcement. Do you think the new portfolio investment rules could offset the negative impact of the higher STT?

S Mahendra Dev: You know, the government wants to promote FDI and FII because the inflows last year were not good, as a lot of money went into AI stocks in the US. As a result, the government has announced several measures in this budget to promote FDI and FII. About the STT, it's kind of like a gamble. Probably the government thought it should be more taxable for some investors, since they won’t actually lose much. I don’t think it will have a major impact—it may just be temporary for the stock market. Hopefully, things will pick up in the next few days.