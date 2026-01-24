Union Budget 2026-27: Rail Passengers Seek Affordable Fare, Better Connectivity And Safe Travel
Experts are hopeful that Budget 2026-27 will have some provisions to increase the number of tracks in proportion to country's population and growing passenger number.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Railway commuters travelling on long-distance trains are looking forward to this year's Union Budget, with hopes pinned on initiatives that directly enhance their travel experience and make it safe, comfortable and affordable.
Ahead of the budget announcement, commuters have expressed that they are anticipating introduction of cutting-edge technologies, strong safety systems, and modern infrastructure that promise fast, safe and more comfortable journeys for them. The passengers want the railways to upgrade technology to deal with delays in train services, mostly during the winter season, which allegedly messes up their travel plans for almost one and a half months, especially in the northern part of the country.
Similarly, railway experts are hopeful that in the upcoming budget, some provisions will be included to increase the number of tracks in proportion to the country's population and growing number of passengers to accommodate them in the trains.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Geetanjali Shah, a frequent traveller and homemaker, said, "Although the railways have introduced several superfast trains, more such trains need to be started for long-distance commuters, which will help save travel time and improve connectivity from one destination to another."
Another commuter, Jharna, who works in the marketing sector, shared her expectations with ETV Bharat, and said, "The government's promises of better train facilities have raised hopes among passengers. I hope these assurances translate into real improvements on the ground, helping save commuting time and making train journeys more comfortable in the future."
Across the rail network, technology upgrades are steadily reshaping the travel experience for passengers. From improved punctuality and cleaner coaches to upgraded onboard facilities, these changes aim to make long-distance journeys more comfortable and hassle-free. Apart from this, commuters also expect an increase in budget allocation to enhance track capacity, introduce new trains, and install modern safety systems such as AI-enabled cameras, interlocking signalling, the anti-collision device Kavach, and new LHB coaches to deal with day-to-day travel challenges faced by millions of passengers.
Sharing his expectations from the upcoming budget, Harish Tamta, who works in the medical sector and loves to travel, told ETV Bharat, "In the budget, the government should allocate extra funds for spending on train punctuality, more modern technology, and better facilities for passengers. Budget should have a provision of a special fund for cleanliness and better disposal of waste material systems, which will help the passengers as well as the environment a lot. For financially weak passengers, the railways should arrange more and more general class coaches rather than AC class."
I hope the government will take our suggestions and feedback seriously and implement these in a better manner, he added.
Talking on the issue, BC Sharma, a retired official and expert, said, "Train traffic has been steadily rising each year, while track capacity remains limited. In my view, the upcoming budget should include provisions for expanding the number of tracks to accommodate growing demand. Increasing track capacity will allow more trains to run, easing congestion and offering greater travel options for commuters.”
Sharma also flagged concerns over the flexi-fare system, which raises ticket prices after 10 percent of seats are sold, with fares increasing progressively thereafter, emphasizing that railway passengers come from diverse economic backgrounds, ranging from lower-income groups to the middle class. “"he system places an additional financial burden on travellers. I hope the government prioritizes passengers’ welfare and will provide relief by reviewing or removing this fare structure," he added.
He further said that the railways operate more trains in hilly regions, where fares tend to be higher and services are limited. "Revenue generated from these routes can help offset operational costs and support the railways financially. At the same time, there is a need to increase the number of trains with general-class coaches to better service economically weaker passengers and unreserved travellers. Such a move would help reduce long waiting lists and make rail travel more accessible for those who depend on it the most," he stressed.
Somnath Malik, who retired from the railways as a superintendent and is an expert, suggested increase the count of general coaches and introduction of "duplicate trains" on routes with high demand. "The railways should increase the number of general-class coaches to accommodate more passengers and unreserved travellers, rather than expanding AC-class coaches. This would help reduce long waiting lists. Additionally, if a route consistently sees high demand, the railways could run duplicate trains simultaneously. Such a move would not only benefit passengers by easing travel but also generate additional revenue for the railways."
In the last year's Union Budget 2025-26, according to government data, the railways received a substantial capital expenditure outlay of Rs 2.65 lakh crore, signalling the government's continued focus on expanding and strengthening rail infrastructure. A key priority was the accelerated construction of new railway lines, backed by an allocation of Rs 32,235.24 crore for the financial year. Gauge conversion projects received Rs 4550 crore, while expenditure on rolling stock was capped at Rs 57,693 crore.
Track doubling also saw a major push, with Rs 32,000 crore earmarked to ease congestion and improve train frequency across busy routes. Safety emerged as a central theme in the budget, with a significant allocation of Rs 1.16 lakh crore dedicated to safety-related initiatives. These funds were channelled into critical areas such as track renewal, signalling modernisation, telecom upgrades, and the construction of new railway points and crossings, government sources said.
