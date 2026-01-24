ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026-27: Rail Passengers Seek Affordable Fare, Better Connectivity And Safe Travel

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Railway commuters travelling on long-distance trains are looking forward to this year's Union Budget, with hopes pinned on initiatives that directly enhance their travel experience and make it safe, comfortable and affordable.

Ahead of the budget announcement, commuters have expressed that they are anticipating introduction of cutting-edge technologies, strong safety systems, and modern infrastructure that promise fast, safe and more comfortable journeys for them. The passengers want the railways to upgrade technology to deal with delays in train services, mostly during the winter season, which allegedly messes up their travel plans for almost one and a half months, especially in the northern part of the country.

Similarly, railway experts are hopeful that in the upcoming budget, some provisions will be included to increase the number of tracks in proportion to the country's population and growing number of passengers to accommodate them in the trains.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Geetanjali Shah, a frequent traveller and homemaker, said, "Although the railways have introduced several superfast trains, more such trains need to be started for long-distance commuters, which will help save travel time and improve connectivity from one destination to another."

Another commuter, Jharna, who works in the marketing sector, shared her expectations with ETV Bharat, and said, "The government's promises of better train facilities have raised hopes among passengers. I hope these assurances translate into real improvements on the ground, helping save commuting time and making train journeys more comfortable in the future."

Across the rail network, technology upgrades are steadily reshaping the travel experience for passengers. From improved punctuality and cleaner coaches to upgraded onboard facilities, these changes aim to make long-distance journeys more comfortable and hassle-free. Apart from this, commuters also expect an increase in budget allocation to enhance track capacity, introduce new trains, and install modern safety systems such as AI-enabled cameras, interlocking signalling, the anti-collision device Kavach, and new LHB coaches to deal with day-to-day travel challenges faced by millions of passengers.

Sharing his expectations from the upcoming budget, Harish Tamta, who works in the medical sector and loves to travel, told ETV Bharat, "In the budget, the government should allocate extra funds for spending on train punctuality, more modern technology, and better facilities for passengers. Budget should have a provision of a special fund for cleanliness and better disposal of waste material systems, which will help the passengers as well as the environment a lot. For financially weak passengers, the railways should arrange more and more general class coaches rather than AC class."