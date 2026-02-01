ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 Looks Beyond Numbers, Signals Future-Ready Healthcare Push: Dr Naresh Trehan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, at the Parliament premises before the presentation of the �Union Budget 2026-27�, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also seen ( PTI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget has signalled a clear shift in how healthcare is viewed in India, no longer just a social obligation, but a key pillar of economic growth, innovation and global competitiveness.

Reacting to the Budget, renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan told ETV Bharat that the announcements reflect a broader and more inclusive vision for the health sector. "Many important issues that are not usually mentioned in the Budget have been addressed. Overall, it was very positive," he said, noting that healthcare was approached as an integrated ecosystem rather than in silos.

At the centre of the government’s healthcare push is the Bio Pharma Shakti initiative, backed by an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over the next five years. The programme aims to strengthen domestic research and manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars, advanced therapies used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and rare disorders, which are currently expensive and largely imported.

Dr Trehan welcomed the move, pointing out that India has not yet fully developed its capabilities in biologics and biosimilars. "Encouraging research in our pharmaceutical industry to develop these advanced medicines is very important. This can reduce dependence on imports and make world-class treatments more affordable," he said.

Three key guiding principles were established for the Budget by the Finance Minister: growth, meeting the needs of citizens, and Sabka Saath/Sabka Vikas. These principles are reflected in targeted interventions across six priority sectors, including manufacturing, health care, strategic & frontier areas, and advanced technology; demonstrating a coordinated long-term development strategy.

In particular, health care was given significance as a strategic priority area. The expected outcome of the Bio Pharma Shakti Program is to improve access for Indian patients to high-value medicines, as well as assist with research and innovation related to drug formulation, while also creating additional skilled jobs in the life sciences sector. As the demand globally for biologics continues to increase dramatically, the government's focus on biopharma provides India with a strong opportunity to become a global hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.