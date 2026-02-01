Budget 2026 Looks Beyond Numbers, Signals Future-Ready Healthcare Push: Dr Naresh Trehan
Dr Naresh Trehan said that the Centre’s focus on biopharma research, medical value travel, skills and mental health signals a future-ready approach to healthcare.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget has signalled a clear shift in how healthcare is viewed in India, no longer just a social obligation, but a key pillar of economic growth, innovation and global competitiveness.
Reacting to the Budget, renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan told ETV Bharat that the announcements reflect a broader and more inclusive vision for the health sector. "Many important issues that are not usually mentioned in the Budget have been addressed. Overall, it was very positive," he said, noting that healthcare was approached as an integrated ecosystem rather than in silos.
At the centre of the government’s healthcare push is the Bio Pharma Shakti initiative, backed by an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over the next five years. The programme aims to strengthen domestic research and manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars, advanced therapies used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and rare disorders, which are currently expensive and largely imported.
Dr Trehan welcomed the move, pointing out that India has not yet fully developed its capabilities in biologics and biosimilars. "Encouraging research in our pharmaceutical industry to develop these advanced medicines is very important. This can reduce dependence on imports and make world-class treatments more affordable," he said.
Three key guiding principles were established for the Budget by the Finance Minister: growth, meeting the needs of citizens, and Sabka Saath/Sabka Vikas. These principles are reflected in targeted interventions across six priority sectors, including manufacturing, health care, strategic & frontier areas, and advanced technology; demonstrating a coordinated long-term development strategy.
In particular, health care was given significance as a strategic priority area. The expected outcome of the Bio Pharma Shakti Program is to improve access for Indian patients to high-value medicines, as well as assist with research and innovation related to drug formulation, while also creating additional skilled jobs in the life sciences sector. As the demand globally for biologics continues to increase dramatically, the government's focus on biopharma provides India with a strong opportunity to become a global hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
In addition to pharmaceuticals, Sitharaman also addressed the topics of skills, education and employment by forming an advisory committee to create consistency between training and education and the creation of jobs.
Dr Trehan has stated that this is a pivotal step toward creating a sustainable and successful growth model in all areas, including health care and associated industries, since these three areas share a significant relationship.
Another key highlight was the emphasis on medical value travel, recognising India’s growing reputation as a destination for high-quality, affordable healthcare. "India has the potential to serve more and more patients from overseas. The quality of care here is world-class, at a fraction of global costs," Dr Trehan said.
The Budget also reinforced support for traditional medicine, with encouragement for integrating Ayurveda, yoga and other indigenous practices with modern healthcare systems, reflecting growing global acceptance of holistic approaches. Mental health emerged as a major focus area. Sitharaman announced plans to establish a second campus of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in North India, citing the shortage of specialised mental health institutions in the region. Existing national mental health institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur will also be upgraded.
The emphasis aligns with findings from the Economic Survey 2026, which flagged mental health as a growing public health challenge, particularly among young people aged 15–24. The survey highlighted rising anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and stress linked to social media use, cyberbullying and increasing digital addiction among children and adolescents.
Dr Trehan noted that mental health and elderly care are critical issues for India. "We have a young population, but also an ageing one. Stress levels are rising due to lifestyle and environmental factors. Addressing mental health is essential for the overall health of the country," he said.
While specific healthcare budget allocations are yet to be detailed, Dr Trehan said he expects greater clarity in the coming days. "The intent is very positive. Now we wait for the finer details," he added.
