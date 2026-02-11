ETV Bharat / bharat

Uniform Civil Code Will Strengthen Inclusive Thinking Of India: Mukhtar Naqvi

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks during the inauguration of the 'International Circus Festival', at Siri Fort Auditorium, in New Delhi, on Thursday May 25, 2023. ( IANS )

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said a uniform civil code will strengthen the fundamental constitutional spirit and inclusive thinking of India.

Naqvi said those who are involved in "communal lynching" of this constitutional reform, which, he claimed, is aimed at protecting religious freedom and improving the administrative system, are neither well-wishers of the country nor of any religion.

"It is also our constitutional duty to protect the power of the Constitution from malicious conspiracies," he said at Gargi College here. Naqvi was addressing a youth empowerment programme on Constitutional Values and Fundamental Duties, organised by Lok Sabha Secretariat's Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS).

The former minority affairs minister said secularism in India is the result of the majority community's commitment to inclusivity, co-existence, and tolerance.

"After the horrors of Partition, while the Hindu majority community of India chose the path of secularism, on the other hand, the Muslim majority of Pakistan hoisted the flag of an Islamic nation. The inclusive and all-encompassing thinking of unity in diversity of the Indian Constitution is the result of the values, resolve, and culture of the majority community," he said.