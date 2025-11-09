ETV Bharat / bharat

Uniform Civil Code By Uttarakhand Government Model For Other States: PM Modi

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) introduced by the Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami serves as a model for other states. Speaking at the state’s Silver Jubilee celebration, PM Modi said, “Uttarakhand’s development has faced numerous challenges, but the BJP government has successfully overcome them to ensure that no progress is impeded. The Uniform Civil Code introduced by the Dhami government serves as a model for other states.” The prime minister praised the Dhami government, saying that the state had adopted bold policies in the national interest, including laws against religious conversion and riots. “Additionally, the BJP government is taking stringent action against land encroachment,” he said.