Uniform Civil Code By Uttarakhand Government Model For Other States: PM Modi
The PM praised the Dhami government, saying that the state had adopted bold policies in the national interest, including laws against religious conversion and riots
Published : November 9, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) introduced by the Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami serves as a model for other states.
Speaking at the state’s Silver Jubilee celebration, PM Modi said, “Uttarakhand’s development has faced numerous challenges, but the BJP government has successfully overcome them to ensure that no progress is impeded. The Uniform Civil Code introduced by the Dhami government serves as a model for other states.”
The prime minister praised the Dhami government, saying that the state had adopted bold policies in the national interest, including laws against religious conversion and riots. “Additionally, the BJP government is taking stringent action against land encroachment,” he said.
LIVE: देहरादून में उत्तराखण्ड राज्य स्थापना की रजत जयंती पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी, मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी तथा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @mahendrabhatbjp जी।https://t.co/eRBHLXQ6gE— BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) November 9, 2025
He said that Uttarakhand’s real power was its spiritual strength and expressed confidence in its potential to become “the spiritual centre of the world in a matter of a few years.”
Earlier, PM Modi began his speech in the Garhwali language, during which he recalled Uttarakhand's 25-year journey. He said that today is a day of dreams for the people of Uttarakhand. “The double-engine BJP government is working to take Uttarakhand to new heights. The hardships faced by the people of Uttarakhand inspire me,” he said while recalling the sacrifice of people who laid down their lives during the fight for a separate state.
PM Modi said the decade belongs to Uttarakhand and that today the state is completing 25 years, making this the period of prosperity of the state.
“Twenty years ago, Uttarakhand's budget was just Rs 4000 crore, but today, this budget has increased to over Rs 1 lakh crore. Electricity production has quadrupled in 25 years. He also emphasised the expansion of helicopter services here,” he said.
Also Read