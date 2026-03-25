ETV Bharat / bharat

Uniform 12 Pc Surcharge On Capital Gains From Selling Shares In Buybacks From April 1: Finance Bill Amendment

New Delhi: A flat 12 per cent surcharge will be levied on capital gains earned by individual or corporate shareholders by selling shares in the buyback offer of companies from April 1, as per the amendments in the Finance Bill approved by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The government on Wednesday introduced 32 amendments to the Finance Bill 2026, which was later approved by the House. The amended Finance Bill will be taken up for consideration by the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Commenting on the amendments, Nangia Global Advisors, M&A Tax Partner, Sandeepp Jhunjhunwala, said imposing a flat 12 per cent surcharge on capital gains from buybacks for individual shareholders would significantly raise their effective tax cost, as a lower surcharge structure was applied earlier.

Currently, no surcharge is levied on taxable income up to Rs 50 lakhs, while taxable income between Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 1 crore attracts a 10 per cent surcharge on capital gains from buybacks.

"Moving to a flat 12 per cent surcharge means higher tax outgo across these brackets, making buybacks a costlier route for cash extraction compared to alternatives such as dividends. This is likely to discourage individual shareholder inclination for buybacks and distort capital allocation decisions," Jhunjhunwala said.

He said the impact of this amendment, however, would largely be limited to small and mid-sized buybacks. Large buybacks, where gains exceed Rs 1 crore, are already subject to a higher surcharge rate of 15 per cent, Jhunjhunwala said, adding that "the amendment actually implies a 3 per cent reduction in surcharge for such category".

For corporate shareholders, the flat 12 per cent surcharge on buyback may have an impact in situations where taxable income is up to Rs 1 crore, where no surcharge was applied earlier. Where taxable income falls between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore, a 7 per cent surcharge is applied.