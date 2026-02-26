ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unfortunately, Nobody Knows What Aravalli Is', SC Seeks Clarity From Subject Experts Before Mining

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday underscored the need to scientifically define the Aravalli range before permitting any mining activity, even as it acknowledged that lawful mining may eventually be allowed under strict conditions.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked that unfortunately, nobody knows what constitutes the Aravalli, stressing the need for clarity before any mining activity could resume.

He added, "Let subject experts tell us whether mining is permissible at all. If they say it can be allowed, then under what conditions. We will monitor those conditions."

The matter came up before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that he has an application where his client has a mining lease and all permissions, and his client has stopped because of the apex court's order. Rohatgi said his client secured a mining lease after ten years of litigation.

The CJI orally observed, "Rightly stopped." "First, they said I am not in Aravalli, then they said you might be. I am taking a position, I might be,” said Rohatgi.

CJI said, unfortunately, nobody knows what Aravalli is, and added that eventually lawful mining will be permitted, stating, "Construction material people also need, because you cannot stall everything."

"But first, the entire exercise has to be completed. Identification of what is Aravalli. Let the subject experts tell us, mining permissible or not. Can be mining allowed at all. If they say it can be allowed, up to what conditions. We will monitor those conditions", observed the CJI.

The CJI added, "We will cross all bridges, and we will reach the right destination."

The bench said the opinion of the Ministry of Forest and Environment shall be of assistance for purpose of: defining Aravalli, its area, forest cover, the part of the Aravalli where already the cities, towns and villages have been developed for centuries.