Unfazed By Hunger, Annoyed By Noise: Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Wired Earphones During Jantar Mantar Protest
Wangchuk said that he lost his noise cancelling wired earphones during travel while appealing netizens for help.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for four days, seems to be least concerned about the thirst and hunger. Rather, he badly needs his lost wired noise-cancelled earphones.
“I'M STILL FINE BUT IT'S VERY NOISY HERE. I used to have these noise cancelling WIRED earphones (Quiet Comfort 20 by BOSE). But I lost it during travel. And the model is so old that it's discontinued & nowhere available for sale. If any of you know of someone who has these lying unused in some cupboard please let us know in comments or DM, I'll be happy to pay appropriate price. Please note I'm not looking for blue tooth earphones,” Wangchuk wrote in an appealing post on X on Thursday.
I'M STILL FINE BUT IT'S VERY NOISY HERE— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 2, 2026
I used to have these noise cancelling WIRED earphones (Quiet Comfort 20 by BOSE). But I lost it during travel. And the model is so old that it's discontinued & nowhere available for sale. If any of you know of someone who has these lying… pic.twitter.com/nmHDM2Bm8O
The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation besides education and examination reforms entered its 13th day on Thursday with protests braving heavy rains at the site to support the protest.
The organisers installed waterproof tents besides ensuring drainage facilities and protection for the main stage to ensure the protest continued uninterrupted despite waterlogging concerns. Delhi Police on the other hand maintained tight security at the site by deploying additional personnel to maintain law and order.