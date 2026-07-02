ETV Bharat / bharat

Unfazed By Hunger, Annoyed By Noise: Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Wired Earphones During Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for four days, seems to be least concerned about the thirst and hunger. Rather, he badly needs his lost wired noise-cancelled earphones.

“I'M STILL FINE BUT IT'S VERY NOISY HERE. I used to have these noise cancelling WIRED earphones (Quiet Comfort 20 by BOSE). But I lost it during travel. And the model is so old that it's discontinued & nowhere available for sale. If any of you know of someone who has these lying unused in some cupboard please let us know in comments or DM, I'll be happy to pay appropriate price. Please note I'm not looking for blue tooth earphones,” Wangchuk wrote in an appealing post on X on Thursday.