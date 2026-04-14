ETV Bharat / bharat

Unfavourable Order No Ground To Transfer Case To Another Judge Over Bias: Delhi HC

New Delhi: Unfavourable order by a judge cannot be a ground to seek transfer of a case on account of any bias, the Delhi High Court has held. Justice Saurabh Banerjee said that in case of an unfavourable order, it is open to the litigant to take recourse to the options available in law.

The order was passed by Justice Banerjee on a petition by a woman who sought the transfer of her matrimonial case from one mahila court to another. In an order passed on April 7, Justice Banerjee observed that the principal and district judge concerned rejected the petitioner's plea to transfer her case to another judge by passing a well-reasoned order.

The court noted that the principal judge's order held that the mere discharge of her husband and mother-in-law in the criminal case against them over alleged cruelty under the Indian Penal Code could not form any basis to assume bias, and the onus to substantiate the allegations was on the petitioner.