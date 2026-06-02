ETV Bharat / bharat

Uneven Monsoon May Pose Bigger Challenge Than Rainfall Deficit For India's Kharif Season: Experts

People bathe in the river Ganges to cool themselves off on a hot summer day at Sangam in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: As the southwest monsoon advances across India, millions of farmers are preparing for the kharif sowing season amid growing concerns over uneven rainfall distribution across the country. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a below-normal monsoon this year, experts say that regional disparities in rainfall may have a greater impact on agriculture than the overall seasonal average.

According to the IMD's for the June-September monsoon season, India is expected to receive 93 per cent of its Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall, with a margin of error of ±4 per cent. This places the season in the below-normal category, although actual rainfall could range between 89 per cent and 97 per cent of the LPA.

Weather experts say that some areas are likely to receive adequate rainfall while others could face moisture stress during key crop-growing months.

The northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to receive normal rainfall this monsoon.

Parts of southern India, including Kerala, coastal Karnataka, sections of Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, may also witness normal to above-normal rainfall during parts of the season. Similarly, Himalayan states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to experience near-normal precipitation.

Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said, “The 2026 monsoon appears to be influenced by developing El Niño conditions, which typically weaken India's rainfall. However, monsoon performance is rarely uniform. Northeast India and some coastal regions may receive adequate rainfall, while parts of central and northwestern India could face deficits.”

The concern remains for parts of central, western and northwestern India, which constitute some of the country's most important agricultural regions.

States such as Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive below-normal rainfall. These areas lie within India's Monsoon Core Zone, where rainfall shortages could directly impact kharif crop production.

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region are also likely to face rainfall deficits, along with a risk of heatwave conditions. Parts of Gujarat may similarly experience lower rainfall and higher temperatures.