Uneven Monsoon May Pose Bigger Challenge Than Rainfall Deficit For India's Kharif Season: Experts
India is expected to receive 93% of its Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall, with a margin of error of ± 4%, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : June 2, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
New Delhi: As the southwest monsoon advances across India, millions of farmers are preparing for the kharif sowing season amid growing concerns over uneven rainfall distribution across the country. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a below-normal monsoon this year, experts say that regional disparities in rainfall may have a greater impact on agriculture than the overall seasonal average.
According to the IMD's for the June-September monsoon season, India is expected to receive 93 per cent of its Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall, with a margin of error of ±4 per cent. This places the season in the below-normal category, although actual rainfall could range between 89 per cent and 97 per cent of the LPA.
Weather experts say that some areas are likely to receive adequate rainfall while others could face moisture stress during key crop-growing months.
The northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to receive normal rainfall this monsoon.
Parts of southern India, including Kerala, coastal Karnataka, sections of Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, may also witness normal to above-normal rainfall during parts of the season. Similarly, Himalayan states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to experience near-normal precipitation.
Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said, “The 2026 monsoon appears to be influenced by developing El Niño conditions, which typically weaken India's rainfall. However, monsoon performance is rarely uniform. Northeast India and some coastal regions may receive adequate rainfall, while parts of central and northwestern India could face deficits.”
The concern remains for parts of central, western and northwestern India, which constitute some of the country's most important agricultural regions.
States such as Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive below-normal rainfall. These areas lie within India's Monsoon Core Zone, where rainfall shortages could directly impact kharif crop production.
Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region are also likely to face rainfall deficits, along with a risk of heatwave conditions. Parts of Gujarat may similarly experience lower rainfall and higher temperatures.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said that the challenge will also be about weather variability.
"Uneven rainfall patterns are due to El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean that rise temperatures in the Indian Ocean and shift monsoon winds. Rain-fed agriculture, which accounts for nearly half of India's farmland, could face delayed sowing, crop stress and lower yields in deficit regions, while excessive rainfall in other areas may trigger floods and crop damage," he said.
Agricultural experts are advising farmers in vulnerable regions to adopt risk-management strategies and move towards less water-intensive crops. Agricultural economist and former Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) chairman Ashok Gulati said crops requiring less water would be better suited if El Niño conditions strengthen.
"Farmers should consider cultivating pulses, oilseeds and millets, which can withstand drought conditions better than water-intensive crops such as paddy," Gulati said. Agribusiness expert and policy analyst Vijay Sardana agreed. In regions facing rainfall deficits, short-duration, drought-tolerant and climate-resilient varieties of millets, pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals offer a lower-risk option," Sardana said.
He said crops such as bajra, jowar, tur, moong, urad, sesame and castor will be more suitable for moisture-stressed conditions.
"Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh should wait for the establishment of a stable monsoon and adequate soil moisture before sowing," Sardana advised.
With rainfall expected to be highly uneven, experts believe water management will be important to determine agricultural outcomes. Farmers are encouraged to adopt moisture conservation measures such as farm ponds, mulching, rainwater harvesting, conservation tillage and drip irrigation systems. Where irrigation facilities exist, experts suggest that protective irrigation during critical crop-growth stages may prove more effective than frequent watering.
Meteorologists say modern forecasting models rely on a combination of ocean temperatures, atmospheric circulation patterns, snow cover and other climate indicators to estimate seasonal rainfall trends. However, the IMD's forecast of 93 per cent of the LPA carries an error margin of ±4 per cent, which shows uncertainty in long-range predictions. Experts therefore advise farmers to treat monsoon forecasts as risk indicators rather than guaranteed outcomes.
Rajesh Paul said, "Farmers should closely follow district-level weather advisories because local rainfall distribution will matter far more than the national rainfall figure.” Sardana added that Indian agriculture must increasingly adapt to climate uncertainty. "The challenge this kharif season is not only lower rainfall but greater variability. Farmers who diversify crops, adopt climate-resilient varieties, conserve soil moisture and use weather-based advisories will be better positioned to protect yields and incomes despite an uneven monsoon," he said.
Read More:
- India Likely To Witness Lowest Monsoon Rains In 11 Years, Raising Concerns For Agriculture And Food Security
- North India To Face Severe Heat Wave Soon; Southwest Monsoon Likely To Set In Over Kerala Around May 26
- Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Alert In Most Parts Of India Till June 3; IMD Forecasts 90% Of Long Period Average Rainfall This Monsoon