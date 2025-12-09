ETV Bharat / bharat

UNESCO To Examine 67 New Nominations, Including 'Deepavali', During ICH Session In India

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ram rez (left) speaks to the media during the inaugural ceremony of the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India's 'Deepavali' festival, will be examined during the course of the nearly week-long key session of the UNESCO on safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage that began at Delhi's Red Fort on Monday.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is being held at the iconic Mughal-era heritage site from December 8 to 13. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

The committee will examine a "total of 67 nominations submitted by 79 countries" for inscription on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage lists, according to the Paris-headquartered world body. "More than recognition, these lists are a powerful tool for preservation -- as the last weavers of the Poncho Para'i in Paraguay can attest," it said.

The ancestral and traditional techniques for the elaboration of the 'Poncho Para'i de 60 Listas', from the city of Piribebuy, Paraguay, was inscribed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2023. On Monday, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, opened the proceedings with his address as the chair of this year's session.

Later, Sharma, Ernesto Ottone R, Assistant Director-General for Culture, UNESCO, and Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal held a press conference hosted by the world body. "Holding this session here reaffirms the commitment we share with this country, not only the protection of our shared heritage and safeguarding of cultural practices," Ottone said.

He emphasised UNESCO's bid for culture to be placed at the "heart of development and crisis-response policies", while ensuring sustainable funding for it. "We share the same vision to make culture a pillar of humanity and driving force for peace and intercultural dialogue... In this cycle of 2025, a wide range of elements nominated for inscription are related to handiwork, such as musical instruments, crafts, gastronomy and performing arts," he added.

These indicate the role played by living heritage in inter-generational transmission of irreplaceable cultural practices, the UNESCO ADG said. As on date, 788 practices from 150 countries are inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists. "This week, we may have the honour of seeing 67 new traditions and practices join our different lists," Ottone told reporters.

After a rigorous evaluation process, thanks to the dialogue between UNESCO and state parties, these 67 nominations submitted by various state parties highlight the role of community and importance of inter-generational transmission in safeguarding these traditions, he added.

"These include one nomination from the host country for inscription of Deepavali celebrations, which is very much in line with our mission. Deepavali represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil," he said. Also, Africa is "demonstrating its vitality" in safeguarding cultural heritage, Ottone said.