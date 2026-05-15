ETV Bharat / bharat

Unemployment Rate At 6-Month High Of 5.2 Pc In April: Govt Survey

New Delhi: India's unemployment rate (UR) among persons of age 15 years and above hit a six-month high of 5.2 per cent in April, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released on Friday. The previous high of UR was recorded at 5.2 per cent in October 2025, as per the 13th Monthly Bulletin of PLFS for April 2026, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The UR or joblessness among persons aged 15 years and above remained broadly stable at 5.2 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5.1 per cent in both March 2026 and April 2025. Urban UR eased marginally to 6.6 per cent in April 2026 from 6.8 per cent in March 2026, while the rural UR increased slightly to 4.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent during the same period.

UR in both rural and urban areas maintained broadly the same level on a year-on-year comparison, it stated. The UR among males aged 15 years and above stood at 5.1 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5 per cent in March 2026 and 5.2 per cent in April 2025.

Rural male UR estimated at 4.4 per cent in March, 2026 against 4.7 per cent in April, 2026.The urban male UR declined from 6.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent during the same period.

On a year-on-year basis, overall male UR was lower by 0.1 percentage point. The UR among females aged 15 years and above was recorded at 5.4 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5.3 per cent in March 2026 and 5 per cent in April 2025. Rural female UR stood at 4.1 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent over the month. The urban female UR declined from 9.0 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

Compared to April 2025, overall female UR was higher by 0.4 percentage points. It stated that Urban female UR recorded its lowest level since April, 2025.