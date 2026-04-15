ETV Bharat / bharat

Unemployment Among Individuals Aged 15 And Above Rises Marginally To 5.1 Pc In March

New Delhi: The unemployment rate (UR) for individuals aged 15 and older rose slightly to 5.1 per cent in March from 4.9 per cent in February this year, mainly due to high joblessness in urban areas, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is the primary source of data on activity participation, employment and unemployment conditions of the population.

The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country. The Monthly Bulletins for April 2025 to February 2026 have already been released. The present Monthly Bulletin for March 2026 is the twelfth in the series.

A statement on the PLFS stated that the UR among persons aged 15 years and above rose slightly to 5.1 per cent in March 2026 from 4.9 per cent in February 2026, mainly driven by urban UR, which edged up from 6.6 per cent in February 2026 to 6.8 per cent in March 2026.

Among rural females aged 15 years and above, the UR remained almost stable in March 2026, whereas the male UR in the same age group was marginally higher in March 2026 in comparison to February 2026.