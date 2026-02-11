Underutilization Of Central Funds Poses Major Challenge In Implementing National Ayush Mission Projects
Of the total allocated funds in last five years, states and UTs have reported expenditure of Rs 3,162.59 crores whereas Rs 244.33 crores remain unspent.
New Delhi: At a time when the Central government is implementing several initiatives for the promotion of Ayush system of medicine, latest government data has revealed that underutilization of central funds allocated to different states and UTs remains a major stumbling block in implementing several projects of National Ayush Mission (NAM).
The issue was highlighted during a day-long 'chintan shivir' organized by the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under the Ayush Ministry in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, Hoveyda Abbas, additional secretary and financial adviser in the Ayush Ministry encouraged greater participation by states and Union Territories to adopt innovative models of financial management and sustainability.
“There are several states and UTs which are yet to submit their utilization certificates (UTs) to the ministry. In fact, on many occasions non submission of the UTs led to the late release of central funds,” said Abbas.
According to the latest government data in possession of ETV Bharat, an amount of Rs 3,406.93 crores has been allocated by the Ayush Ministry for implementing centrally sponsored schemes of National Ayush Mission (NAM) through State and UT in the last five years.
The day-long 'chintan shivir' witnessed senior officials, subject experts, industry leaders, and state representatives deliberate on policy, research, and implementation strategies aimed at strengthening the medicinal plants sector through sustainable practices and innovation.
Stating that medicinal plants are not merely the foundation of India’s traditional knowledge systems but also a vital component of its biological and economic heritage, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said the growing global recognition of Ayurveda and other Ayush systems highlights India’s potential to become a global supplier of quality medicinal plants and plant-based wellness products.
Jadhav observed that the theme of the chintan shivir' perfectly aligns with the government’s focus on Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision by empowering rural communities through sustainable livelihoods. “The medicinal plants sector provides unique opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to collaborate for a healthy, self-reliant India,” he said.
Jadhav highlighted that the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has introduced several initiatives to promote the cultivation and sustainable utilisation of medicinal plants.
“Institutions such as NMPB have played a key role in supporting farmers to grow high-value medicinal crops, especially in rainfed and marginal lands. These efforts not only generate income but also contribute to ecological conservation and public health security,” Jadhav said.
Appreciating the efforts of NMPB in strengthening backward and forward linkages, expanding market access, and ensuring quality and authenticity in the supply chain, Jadhav urged all stakeholders to continue their collective work toward developing a globally competitive, environmentally sustainable, and economically vibrant medicinal plants sector that serves both the nation’s farmers and the health needs of society.
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary in the Ayush Ministry said that the Ministry is working toward strengthening regional facilitation centres, research partnerships, and digital linkages for better coordination among stakeholders.
“The outcomes of the 'chintan shivir' will guide a five-year roadmap to make the sector more productive, inclusive, and globally competitive,” said Kotecha while emphasising collaboration between academia, industry, and farmers.
The Central government has undertaken comprehensive measures to advance the Ayush sector and promote it as an evidence-based healthcare system including strengthening the institutional framework through 12 National Institutes and five Research Councils under the Ministry of Ayush, as well as establishing statutory bodies such as the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Sowa-Rigpa and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) for Homeopathy to ensure quality education, regulation, and professional standards.
Under the National Ayush Mission 12,500 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Ayush) have been established across the country, providing community-based wellness, primary healthcare, and comprehensive Ayush services through Ayush systems of medicine.
In addition, an Ayush vertical under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has been established jointly by the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
