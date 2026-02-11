ETV Bharat / bharat

Underutilization Of Central Funds Poses Major Challenge In Implementing National Ayush Mission Projects

New Delhi: At a time when the Central government is implementing several initiatives for the promotion of Ayush system of medicine, latest government data has revealed that underutilization of central funds allocated to different states and UTs remains a major stumbling block in implementing several projects of National Ayush Mission (NAM).

The issue was highlighted during a day-long 'chintan shivir' organized by the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under the Ayush Ministry in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, Hoveyda Abbas, additional secretary and financial adviser in the Ayush Ministry encouraged greater participation by states and Union Territories to adopt innovative models of financial management and sustainability.

“There are several states and UTs which are yet to submit their utilization certificates (UTs) to the ministry. In fact, on many occasions non submission of the UTs led to the late release of central funds,” said Abbas.

According to the latest government data in possession of ETV Bharat, an amount of Rs 3,406.93 crores has been allocated by the Ayush Ministry for implementing centrally sponsored schemes of National Ayush Mission (NAM) through State and UT in the last five years.

Of the total allocated funds, states and UTs have reported expenditure of Rs 3,162.59 crores whereas Rs 244.33 crores remain unspent.

The day-long 'chintan shivir' witnessed senior officials, subject experts, industry leaders, and state representatives deliberate on policy, research, and implementation strategies aimed at strengthening the medicinal plants sector through sustainable practices and innovation.

Stating that medicinal plants are not merely the foundation of India’s traditional knowledge systems but also a vital component of its biological and economic heritage, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said the growing global recognition of Ayurveda and other Ayush systems highlights India’s potential to become a global supplier of quality medicinal plants and plant-based wellness products.

Jadhav observed that the theme of the chintan shivir' perfectly aligns with the government’s focus on Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision by empowering rural communities through sustainable livelihoods. “The medicinal plants sector provides unique opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to collaborate for a healthy, self-reliant India,” he said.