ETV Bharat / bharat

Understanding Carbon Debt, Factors Behind BRICS Stance On Fossil Fuels, And Why It Matters At COP31

People participate in the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom, Nov. 9, 2021. ( IANS )

New Delhi: With nearly a month to go for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), the global stage is set for negotiations that often look like standard diplomatic friction between nations, but fundamentally dictate how heavily the common man on the ground is impacted.

When a farmer faces drought and crop failure, an economically vulnerable citizen's home is washed away in floods, a coastal resident struggles for fresh drinking water due to saltwater intrusion, or an urban outdoor labourer suffers acute heatstroke and lost wages during extreme heatwaves, they face the fallout of what they can only identify as increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

This reality prompts climate experts to emphasise the concept of ‘climate justice,’ relentlessly questioning why those who contributed the least to global warming must suffer the most, an imbalance they attribute to ‘carbon debt’ or historical emissions.

Even though this debate resurfaces at every UN Climate Change Conference, it is now underscored by the recent BRICS New Delhi declaration, where developing nations reasserted that fossil fuels must remain part of their energy mix, while also recognising the need to promote “just, orderly, equitable and inclusive energy transitions.”

Speaking to PTI Videos, Pallavi Das, a programme lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), explained, “Before carbon-intensive lifestyles, societies were largely agrarian, with minimal fossil fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions. With the Industrial Revolution, people began using coal, oil, and gas extensively in factories, power plants, and other industries.”

“This led the developed world to emit far more carbon historically, relative to their population at the time, and they accumulated a large historical share of global emissions,” she added.

To quantify the gap, Das - a programme lead at the Low-Carbon Economy team at CEEW - pointed out that from 1890 to 2009, the United States emitted about 400 gigatons of carbon dioxide, the European Union around 348 gigatons, and China 220 gigatons, while India emitted only 53 gigatons. By 2019, India's total historical carbon dioxide emissions were only around 11 per cent of what the US had generated.

Further simplifying the concept of ‘carbon debt,’ Sanjay Vashist, Director at Climate Action Network in South Asia (CANSA) said that the developed countries used more than their fair share of atmospheric space by burning fossil fuels beyond their survival limits, at the expense of developing countries.

“Since the Industrial Revolution, developed nations burned coal and other fossil fuels and accumulated enormous wealth. Now that it has become a problem, they are asking developing countries, especially major emerging economies like the BRICS nations, to cut back on emissions and growth,” Vashist told PTI.

According to CK Mishra, former Secretary at the Environment Ministry, only developing countries are sticking to the Paris Agreement, whereas developed nations have found a “convenient way out of the process.”