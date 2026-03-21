ETV Bharat / bharat

Underage Driving A Concern, 60% Accidents Linked To Rule Violations By Youth: Minister

Addressing a road safety conclave held at Vivekanand School in New Delhi, Malhotra revealed that prior to the event, meetings were held with the Delhi Education Department, Traffic Police, Public Works Department, and Municipal Corporation to improve traffic management around schools. The plan, initially rolled out in East Delhi, includes measures such as proper signage, no-honking zones, zebra crossings, speed breakers, and strict discouragement of mobile phone usage while driving.



Calling road safety a 'serious national concern', Malhotra cited alarming statistics, noting that India witnesses nearly 5,00,000 road accidents annually, resulting in 1,70,000–1,75,000 deaths. He stressed that accidents are often sudden and devastating, unlike illnesses where families may be mentally prepared.



Highlighting systemic issues, he pointed out that poor road design and traffic violations are the leading causes of accidents. Around 16,000 accident-prone “black spots” have been identified across the country, of which nearly 14,000 have already been rectified through measures such as redesigning dangerous turns, installing traffic signals, and constructing flyovers where necessary.



However, he added that nearly 60 per cent of accidents occur due to violations like overspeeding, not wearing helmets, and using mobile phones while driving, behaviours particularly prevalent among youth.



Referring to initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Malhotra outlined steps taken to improve emergency response. We can deploy advanced ambulances with rescues tools at intervals of 70-80 km along highways and facilitate rapid transport to nearby hospitals of those injured in accidents.



He also drew attention to funding initiatives such as PM-RAHAT (Prime Minister Road Accident Victim Assistance Program) which provides funding for treatment for a maximum of Rs 1,50,000. A further initiative is to provide some financial reward (up to Rs 25,000) to bystanders who provide assistance to injured persons and to ensure that they cannot be subject to civil liability for doing so.



In a candid remark, the Minister raised concerns over under age driving, noting that many school students come to school using two-wheelers or even cars without licences or helmets. He urged school authorities to enforce stricter checks and called on parents to play a more responsible role.



Echoing similar sentiments, K Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police told ETV Bharat, “The initiative as a “commendable effort, stressing that road safety responsibility must begin early in life. The official noted that such school-based programmes are crucial in fostering long-term behavioural change.”