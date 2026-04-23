Under New Agriculture Ministry Roadmap, Scientists Fan Out Across India To Teach Farmers Judicious Fertiliser Use, Improve Soil Health
Over 500 teams of scientists across the country are stepping into villages to meet farmers who have to take decisions every day, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: In an effort to promote the judicious use of fertilisers, the Agriculture Ministry has drawn up a science-based roadmap aimed at reducing chemical fertiliser use by 5 per cent in farms across India. At a time when input costs are rising and soil health is becoming a growing concern, a quiet shift is taking shape in India’s villages, one that puts farmers at the centre of change.
For farmers, this is not about cutting back blindly, but about learning how to use the right amount at the right time to keep their soil productive for the long run. To take this message beyond policy papers and into the fields, a village-focused model has been rolled out.
From across the country, over 500 teams of scientists associated with 114 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), three main campuses and nine regional campuses of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), working closely with state governments, are now stepping into villages, meeting farmers where decisions are made every day.
These teams are not just delivering lectures, but also engaging directly with farmers, explaining soil health, encouraging balanced nutrient use, and demonstrating practical methods that can reduce dependence on excessive chemical inputs without affecting yields. Initially, 4-5 scientists are being deployed as a team. According to officials, the campaign is being funded by the institute themselves.
Years of heavy fertiliser use have often led to declining soil quality and rising costs. With scientific guidance now reaching their doorsteps, farmers are being equipped to make informed choices, ones that can protect their land while sustaining their income.
Speaking on the initiative, Dr Priyabrata Santra, principal scientist and head of division at ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute, told ETV Bharat that teams of scientists are actively reaching out to farmers at the village level.
“The teams of scientists, including those from KVKs and state governments, have been visiting villages under Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav (MGMG) to spread awareness about the judicious use of fertilisers and the negative effects of their excessive use. This will help farmers achieve better yields through balanced fertiliser application,” he said.
According to him, the focus is on helping farmers understand that higher fertiliser use does not always translate into higher productivity, and that adopting a balanced, need-based approach can improve both soil health and crop output.
He further explained that the teams are working on a five-point strategy aimed at bringing practical change at the farm level.
According to Dr Santra, the focus is on systematically creating awareness and building farmers’ capacity around key areas. These include promoting sensible and balanced use of fertilisers, encouraging alternative and sustainable agricultural practices, and increasing the adoption of eco-friendly fertilisers, revive and popularise traditional farming methods that are often better suited to local conditions, while guiding farmers on crop planning strategies that can reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. Through these efforts, the initiative aims to equip farmers with practical knowledge so they can maintain productivity while gradually lowering input costs and improving long-term soil health.
What The Agriculture Department Says
“ICAR charts science-based roadmap to cut chemical fertiliser use by 25 per cent by 2030, and 5 per cent this season via village models. Focus on bio-inputs, precision and Mera Gaon, Mera Gaurav (MGMG) outreach without yield loss,” the Ministry said.
“Under MGMG, we create clusters of four to five villages where scientists regularly visit and interact directly with farmers. This helps both sides understand each other’s challenges. Such on-ground engagement enables farmers to gain practical knowledge on reducing excessive fertiliser use, while also giving scientists valuable insights from the field, helping them identify real issues and shape future research accordingly,” R N Padaria, Joint Director (Extension) at ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat.
At the policy level, the government’s emphasis is on promoting balanced fertiliser application while improving soil organic carbon (SOC), a key indicator of soil fertility that directly impacts crop productivity over time. For farmers, this translates into a shift from blanket fertiliser use to more precise, need-based application. Several measures are being pushed simultaneously. These include encouraging soil test-based nutrient management, so farmers apply fertilisers according to the actual needs of their land rather than guesswork. There is also a strong push for balanced fertilization, ensuring the right mix of nutrients instead of over-reliance on a single input like urea, promoting crop diversification, helping farmers move beyond input-intensive crops to more sustainable alternatives that naturally reduce fertiliser dependence.
Soil Health Cards, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Training
Since 2014-15, around 25.90 crore Soil Health Cards have been generated/distributed across the country to promote balanced and integrated nutrient management for improving productivity and soil fertility. Across the country, 93,781 farmer trainings, 6.80 lakh demonstrations, and 7,425 farmer melas and campaigns have been conducted to promote Soil Health Card recommendations, as per government data.
As per available government data, during 2024–25, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) trained around 1.31 lakh farmers on various aspects of soil health and fertility management, with a strong focus on the balanced use of fertilisers. These trainings are helping farmers better understand what their soil actually needs, rather than relying on traditional or excessive application methods. To reinforce this learning, more than 4,000 frontline demonstrations have been conducted directly in farmers’ fields. These on-field trials showcase the real impact of soil test-based, balanced fertiliser application, allowing farmers to compare results firsthand and build confidence in adopting these practices.