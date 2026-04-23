ETV Bharat / bharat

Under New Agriculture Ministry Roadmap, Scientists Fan Out Across India To Teach Farmers Judicious Fertiliser Use, Improve Soil Health

New Delhi: In an effort to promote the judicious use of fertilisers, the Agriculture Ministry has drawn up a science-based roadmap aimed at reducing chemical fertiliser use by 5 per cent in farms across India. At a time when input costs are rising and soil health is becoming a growing concern, a quiet shift is taking shape in India’s villages, one that puts farmers at the centre of change.

For farmers, this is not about cutting back blindly, but about learning how to use the right amount at the right time to keep their soil productive for the long run. To take this message beyond policy papers and into the fields, a village-focused model has been rolled out.

From across the country, over 500 teams of scientists associated with 114 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), three main campuses and nine regional campuses of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), working closely with state governments, are now stepping into villages, meeting farmers where decisions are made every day.

These teams are not just delivering lectures, but also engaging directly with farmers, explaining soil health, encouraging balanced nutrient use, and demonstrating practical methods that can reduce dependence on excessive chemical inputs without affecting yields. Initially, 4-5 scientists are being deployed as a team. According to officials, the campaign is being funded by the institute themselves.

Years of heavy fertiliser use have often led to declining soil quality and rising costs. With scientific guidance now reaching their doorsteps, farmers are being equipped to make informed choices, ones that can protect their land while sustaining their income.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Priyabrata Santra, principal scientist and head of division at ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute, told ETV Bharat that teams of scientists are actively reaching out to farmers at the village level.

“The teams of scientists, including those from KVKs and state governments, have been visiting villages under Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav (MGMG) to spread awareness about the judicious use of fertilisers and the negative effects of their excessive use. This will help farmers achieve better yields through balanced fertiliser application,” he said.

According to him, the focus is on helping farmers understand that higher fertiliser use does not always translate into higher productivity, and that adopting a balanced, need-based approach can improve both soil health and crop output.

He further explained that the teams are working on a five-point strategy aimed at bringing practical change at the farm level.