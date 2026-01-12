ETV Bharat / bharat

Under Freezing Fog, Security Forces Brace For Threats Along IB, LoC In Jammu Kashmir Ahead Of Republic Day

The ETV Bharat reporter witnessed the search operation in the forests of Halki Pauri, where Jammu Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) were deployed in the forest area to keep vigil on any anti-country activity as part of heightened security measures ahead of Republic Day celebrations and Pakistani drone activities.

Search operations have been conducted on a routine basis for the last few days by a joint team of security forces in Jammu, especially near and around the international border that lies with Pakistan.

Jammu: Security forces in Jammu are on high alert after Pakistani drone activities around the International Border (IB) and near the Line of Control (LoC) ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the security personnel deployed for security measures in the forests said that they had been deployed by the higher authorities in the forest belt early in the day to carry out area domination and search operations. “The operation is aimed at ensuring security and preventing any untoward incident in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations,” they said.

The security personnel further said that ahead of Republic Day, extra vigilance has been put in place to prevent any threat.

“During this search operation, we have several challenges due to adverse weather. The thick fog and severe cold are not stopping us from performing duties,” said a jawan. He said that our countrymen should celebrate the special day without feeling insecure; we are performing our duties.

Representational Image (ANI)

Another security personnel said that due to the upcoming event of R-Day, they had been put on extra alert to prevent any nefarious designs of Pakistan. “They sent drones last night, which is why we are extra cautious this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, a few additional checkpoints have been put in the Jammu main city as a precautionary measure.