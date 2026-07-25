ETV Bharat / bharat

'Under AI Lens': How Security Agencies Tracked CJP Protesters At Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The agitation against NEET paper leak led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar may have ended on Saturday after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but the massive security operation mounted around the protest site has left behind another significant perspective-the emergence of technology-driven policing as a central feature of law enforcement in India.

For several days, Jantar Mantar was transformed into one of the country’s most closely monitored public protest venues, with security agencies deploying an extensive network of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance systems designed to detect security threats while keeping a close watch on the movement of thousands of demonstrators.

The operation, according to officials, relied on a combination of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, AI-enabled video analytics, integrated criminal databases and specialised surveillance vehicles capable of monitoring crowds in real time. The objective, they insist, was not to track peaceful protesters but to identify wanted criminals and prevent anti-social elements from exploiting the agitation.

“Whenever large crowds gather, there is always the possibility that criminal or anti-social elements may attempt to merge with genuine protesters. The surveillance system was activated primarily to detect such individuals without disrupting the democratic right to protest,” a senior security official told ETV Bharat here.

Multi-layered surveillance network

Officials said high-resolution facial recognition cameras were installed at strategic entry and exit points surrounding Jantar Mantar. Unlike conventional CCTV cameras that merely record footage, these systems continuously capture facial images and compare them against police databases containing records of proclaimed offenders, absconders, wanted criminals and history-sheeters.

File photo of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel standing guard amid heightened security arrangements in view of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march towards Parliament (IANS)

Whenever the system detects a potential match, an automated alert is transmitted to the concerned police control room, where officers verify the identity before taking any further action. Officials stressed that the final decision always involves human verification rather than automated enforcement.

Security agencies claimed that during surveillance operations, more than 2,500 suspects had been identified through facial recognition systems, with many of those flagged found to have criminal antecedents.

Apart from facial recognition cameras, authorities also deployed specialised surveillance vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras capable of monitoring crowd movement across large areas. These mobile command centres transmitted live video feeds to police headquarters while simultaneously processing the footage through AI-powered analytics.

Officials said these intelligent surveillance platforms can automatically identify unusual crowd behaviour, detect abandoned objects, monitor sudden crowd movements and alert operators whenever predefined security parameters are breached.

Beyond cameras: Integrated policing

The surveillance operation extended well beyond cameras placed at the protest site. Officials familiar with the deployment said the live surveillance feeds were integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), providing investigators instant access to criminal records maintained by police forces across the country.

A security personnel keeps vigil from a Riot Control Vehicle (RCV) (IANS)

Several metropolitan police organisations have also linked their surveillance platforms with the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), significantly strengthening digital identification capabilities during investigations.

Authorities said these integrated platforms allow officers to verify identities far more quickly than traditional manual methods and improve coordination between different law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, investigators were also monitoring publicly available social media content to identify accounts allegedly involved in coordinating protests, spreading misinformation or inciting violence. Officials said multiple social media profiles had been flagged for further examination as part of the security assessment.

AI reshaping policing

The deployment at Jantar Mantar illustrates how artificial intelligence has rapidly become an important component of policing in India.

Police personnel carry protective gear at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (IANS)

Modern AI-powered video analytics can perform tasks that previously required large numbers of personnel. Apart from facial recognition, these systems can identify unattended baggage, recognise vehicle registration numbers, analyse crowd behaviour, detect intrusion into restricted areas and generate automated alerts whenever suspicious activity is detected.