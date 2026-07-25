'Under AI Lens': How Security Agencies Tracked CJP Protesters At Jantar Mantar
Use of facial recognition cameras, AI-powered analytics, database integration and smart surveillance vehicles reignited debate over privacy and civil liberties, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The agitation against NEET paper leak led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar may have ended on Saturday after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but the massive security operation mounted around the protest site has left behind another significant perspective-the emergence of technology-driven policing as a central feature of law enforcement in India.
For several days, Jantar Mantar was transformed into one of the country’s most closely monitored public protest venues, with security agencies deploying an extensive network of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance systems designed to detect security threats while keeping a close watch on the movement of thousands of demonstrators.
The operation, according to officials, relied on a combination of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, AI-enabled video analytics, integrated criminal databases and specialised surveillance vehicles capable of monitoring crowds in real time. The objective, they insist, was not to track peaceful protesters but to identify wanted criminals and prevent anti-social elements from exploiting the agitation.
“Whenever large crowds gather, there is always the possibility that criminal or anti-social elements may attempt to merge with genuine protesters. The surveillance system was activated primarily to detect such individuals without disrupting the democratic right to protest,” a senior security official told ETV Bharat here.
Multi-layered surveillance network
Officials said high-resolution facial recognition cameras were installed at strategic entry and exit points surrounding Jantar Mantar. Unlike conventional CCTV cameras that merely record footage, these systems continuously capture facial images and compare them against police databases containing records of proclaimed offenders, absconders, wanted criminals and history-sheeters.
Whenever the system detects a potential match, an automated alert is transmitted to the concerned police control room, where officers verify the identity before taking any further action. Officials stressed that the final decision always involves human verification rather than automated enforcement.
Security agencies claimed that during surveillance operations, more than 2,500 suspects had been identified through facial recognition systems, with many of those flagged found to have criminal antecedents.
Apart from facial recognition cameras, authorities also deployed specialised surveillance vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras capable of monitoring crowd movement across large areas. These mobile command centres transmitted live video feeds to police headquarters while simultaneously processing the footage through AI-powered analytics.
Officials said these intelligent surveillance platforms can automatically identify unusual crowd behaviour, detect abandoned objects, monitor sudden crowd movements and alert operators whenever predefined security parameters are breached.
Beyond cameras: Integrated policing
The surveillance operation extended well beyond cameras placed at the protest site. Officials familiar with the deployment said the live surveillance feeds were integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), providing investigators instant access to criminal records maintained by police forces across the country.
Several metropolitan police organisations have also linked their surveillance platforms with the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), significantly strengthening digital identification capabilities during investigations.
Authorities said these integrated platforms allow officers to verify identities far more quickly than traditional manual methods and improve coordination between different law enforcement agencies.
At the same time, investigators were also monitoring publicly available social media content to identify accounts allegedly involved in coordinating protests, spreading misinformation or inciting violence. Officials said multiple social media profiles had been flagged for further examination as part of the security assessment.
AI reshaping policing
The deployment at Jantar Mantar illustrates how artificial intelligence has rapidly become an important component of policing in India.
Modern AI-powered video analytics can perform tasks that previously required large numbers of personnel. Apart from facial recognition, these systems can identify unattended baggage, recognise vehicle registration numbers, analyse crowd behaviour, detect intrusion into restricted areas and generate automated alerts whenever suspicious activity is detected.
Security experts say such technologies significantly reduce response time and allow police forces to monitor multiple locations simultaneously from central command centres.
Facial recognition technology itself has evolved considerably over the past decade. Initially introduced in India on a limited scale to trace missing children, it is now increasingly deployed during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, major religious gatherings, political rallies, sporting events and high-profile international conferences.
Delhi Police have previously used facial recognition systems during Republic Day security arrangements, Independence Day celebrations, the G20 Summit, major festivals and several large public demonstrations.
The use of AI-assisted surveillance is no longer confined to the national capital. Similar technologies have been deployed in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi during events such as the Ram Temple consecration, Maha Kumbh, Ganesh festivals and other large public gatherings.
Officials defend deployment
Officials associated with the Jantar Mantar operation maintained that the surveillance exercise was entirely preventive and aimed at strengthening public safety rather than intimidating protesters.
“The system is intended to identify individuals with serious criminal backgrounds who may attempt to exploit large gatherings. Ordinary protesters are not the target of these surveillance measures,” another senior security official said.
According to security agencies, the increasing use of AI has improved situational awareness and enabled quicker responses to emerging law-and-order challenges.
Privacy concerns intensify
However, the rapid expansion of facial recognition and AI-based surveillance has also generated growing concern among legal scholars, cyber security experts and digital rights advocates.
Unlike telephone interception or electronic surveillance, India currently lacks a dedicated law specifically governing the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement agencies.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 regulates the processing of personal data but provides exemptions for certain state functions, including activities related to law enforcement and maintenance of public order under specified circumstances.
Legal experts argue that while police possess broad powers under criminal procedure and various police laws to maintain law and order, the absence of a comprehensive legal framework specifically addressing facial recognition raises important questions regarding transparency, accountability and proportionality.
The debate has acquired greater significance following the Supreme Court’s landmark 2017 judgment recognising privacy as a fundamental right. The court held that any restriction on privacy must satisfy the constitutional tests of legality, necessity and proportionality.
Cyber law expert Arindam Bhattacharya believes technological advancement must be accompanied by stronger legal safeguards.
“Technology can undoubtedly strengthen policing, but surveillance must always be proportionate, transparent and backed by clear statutory safeguards. Independent oversight is essential to ensure that lawful protests are not subjected to unnecessary monitoring,” he said.
Digital rights advocates have also warned about the possibility of false positives, particularly when facial recognition systems operate in crowded public spaces where image quality may be affected by lighting, movement or camera angles.
Experts caution that inaccurate matches could result in innocent individuals being questioned or temporarily detained unless every alert undergoes careful human verification.
Senior lawyer and cyber security expert Mohan Shyan stressed the need for greater clarity regarding data governance.
“There must be transparent protocols governing how long facial data is retained, who can access it, whether it is deleted after an event and what remedies are available if someone is wrongly identified,” he said.
Balancing security and liberty
Security experts, however, argue that the technology has become indispensable for policing large public events.
Retired Brigadier BK Khanna said modern protests involving thousands of participants inevitably create complex security challenges that cannot always be addressed through conventional policing alone.
“Facial recognition can help identify proclaimed offenders or individuals planning violence before any untoward incident occurs. Used responsibly, it enhances public safety. The key requirement is that such technology must remain within clearly defined legal boundaries and be subject to appropriate oversight,” he said.
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