Unclaimed Assets Worth Rs 2,000 Cr Provided To Rightful Owners In October, November

Proceedings underway in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government has launched a nationwide campaign 'Your Money, Your Right' to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, and Rs 2,000 crore have been claimed by their rightful owners in October and November this year. The government launched the campaign on October 4 to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance, dividends, shares, mutual funds and pensions, to their legitimate claimants.

From October to December 5, 2025, camps have been held in 477 districts with participation of public representatives, district administration, and officials from financial institutions, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

To maximise outreach during the campaign, standard operating procedures (SOPs), frequently asked questions (FAQs), and awareness material in major regional languages, along with short video messages, have been widely disseminated. District-level camps are organised with on-ground digital demonstrations, helpdesks, and guided support to simplify the claims process, he said.

The campaign entails collaborative participation of all major financial sector fund regulators, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), he added.

Existing platforms, such as RBI’s UDGAM (for unclaimed bank deposits), IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa (for unclaimed insurance proceeds) and SEBI’s MITRA (for unclaimed mutual funds) have empowered citizens to trace their unclaimed assets more efficiently, the minister said.