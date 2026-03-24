ETV Bharat / bharat

Unclaimed Amount Transferred By PSBs To RBI Fund At Rs 60,518 Cr: MoS Finance

New Delhi: The unclaimed amount transferred by public sector banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund of the Reserve Bank of India stood at Rs 60,518 crore at the end of January 2026, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Also, the unclaimed insurance amount outstanding with the insurers was Rs 8,973.89 crore at February-end, and the value of unclaimed amounts in mutual funds under SEBI regulations was Rs 3,749.34 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the House.

In order to ensure timely identification of rightful claimants, reducing both the existing stock of unclaimed financial assets as well as the fresh accretion to it and to simplify and expedite the claim process for citizens, various measures have been undertaken by the financial sector regulators, he said.

To another question, the minister said the government has reviewed the investors’ interest in Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs).