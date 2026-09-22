ETV Bharat / bharat

Unclaimed Accident Compensation Cases Pile Up In Jammu Kashmir As Crores Remain Unpaid

Srinagar: Compensation worth Rs 3.24 crore is lying unclaimed across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 172 cases before Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT) and Labour Courts, according to data released by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The High Court database shows that a total of Rs 5.24 crore has been deposited in these cases. Of this, Rs 3.24 crore remains unclaimed.

The data covers 170 Motor Accident Claims Tribunal cases and two Labour Court cases across the Union Territories. The figures show that a large share of the unclaimed money is concentrated in a few districts. Srinagar accounts for Rs 1.07 crore, the highest among the districts. Samba follows with Rs 81.77 lakh and Budgam with Rs 44 lakh. Jammu has Rs 35.84 lakh in unclaimed compensation, including Rs 19.88 lakh in MACT cases and Rs 15.96 lakh in Labour Court cases.

Srinagar has 28 MACT cases listed in the database, with unclaimed compensation of Rs 1.07 crore. The Srinagar cases date back several years. The database includes cases from 2013, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, apart from more recent matters.

Among the older cases, Claim Case 395/2013, Rathhbai Kamal and others versus Naseer Qayoom Wagay and others, has Rs 10.20 lakh listed as unclaimed. Its order date is November 15, 2017.

Another 2013 case, Claim Case 231/2013 involving Gh Hassan Khan, has Rs 6,752 unclaimed. Claim Case 233/2013 involving Mohammad Taj has Rs 91,554 unclaimed, while Claim Case 983/2013 involving Mohammad Farooq Khan has Rs 68,664 listed as unclaimed.

The database also includes MACT Claim 358/2013 involving Shamima Begum and others, with Rs 8.20 lakh shown as unclaimed.

Samba has the second-highest amount of unclaimed compensation at Rs 81.77 lakh. The district's list includes a particularly large amount in MACT Claim 9/2008, Isher Dass versus National Insurance Company. The case has Rs 4.5 lakh listed as unclaimed. The case is the oldest case number in the database. Its order date is January 9, 2013.

Samba also has MACT Claim 52/2018, Vimla Devi versus New India Assurance and others, with Rs 40 lakh listed as unclaimed. Another Samba case, MACT Claim 82/2021 involving Bimla Devi and others, has Rs 25.12 lakh unclaimed. Together, these cases account for a substantial part of the district's unclaimed amount.

Budgam has only two cases in the database, but both have substantial unclaimed amounts. MACT Claim 21, involving Shair Mohammad and others versus Mudassar Bano and others, has Rs 22 lakh unclaimed. MACT Claim 20, involving Noor Deen and others versus Mudassar Bano and others, has another Rs 22 lakh unclaimed. Both cases carry the same order date, December 13, 2025.

Jammu has 70 MACT cases and two Labour Court cases in the database. The High Court data puts unclaimed MACT compensation in Jammu at Rs 19.88 lakh. The Labour Court accounts for another Rs 15.96 lakh. The largest unclaimed MACT amount in the Jammu list is Rs 19.88 lakh in M.A.C.P. 268/2019, Swarna Devi and another versus Oriental Insurance Company and others. The case has an order date of July 27, 2026.

The two Labour Court cases are Puran Chand and another versus Yashpal and others, involving Rs 8.96 lakh, and Naseeb Chand versus Vijay Kumar, involving Rs 7 lakh. The database contains several cases with order dates in August and September 2026, but those entries show zero unclaimed amounts.

Among cases with a positive unclaimed balance and a clearly recorded 2026 order date, M.A.C.P. 268/2019 in Jammu is the latest listed entry. Its July 27, 2026 order shows Rs 19.88 lakh both deposited and unclaimed.