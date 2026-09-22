Unclaimed Accident Compensation Cases Pile Up In Jammu Kashmir As Crores Remain Unpaid
Data shows in 172 Cases, Rs 3.24 crore compensation remains unclaimed before Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT) and Labour Courts.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Srinagar: Compensation worth Rs 3.24 crore is lying unclaimed across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 172 cases before Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT) and Labour Courts, according to data released by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The High Court database shows that a total of Rs 5.24 crore has been deposited in these cases. Of this, Rs 3.24 crore remains unclaimed.
The data covers 170 Motor Accident Claims Tribunal cases and two Labour Court cases across the Union Territories. The figures show that a large share of the unclaimed money is concentrated in a few districts. Srinagar accounts for Rs 1.07 crore, the highest among the districts. Samba follows with Rs 81.77 lakh and Budgam with Rs 44 lakh. Jammu has Rs 35.84 lakh in unclaimed compensation, including Rs 19.88 lakh in MACT cases and Rs 15.96 lakh in Labour Court cases.
Srinagar has 28 MACT cases listed in the database, with unclaimed compensation of Rs 1.07 crore. The Srinagar cases date back several years. The database includes cases from 2013, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, apart from more recent matters.
Among the older cases, Claim Case 395/2013, Rathhbai Kamal and others versus Naseer Qayoom Wagay and others, has Rs 10.20 lakh listed as unclaimed. Its order date is November 15, 2017.
Another 2013 case, Claim Case 231/2013 involving Gh Hassan Khan, has Rs 6,752 unclaimed. Claim Case 233/2013 involving Mohammad Taj has Rs 91,554 unclaimed, while Claim Case 983/2013 involving Mohammad Farooq Khan has Rs 68,664 listed as unclaimed.
The database also includes MACT Claim 358/2013 involving Shamima Begum and others, with Rs 8.20 lakh shown as unclaimed.
Samba has the second-highest amount of unclaimed compensation at Rs 81.77 lakh. The district's list includes a particularly large amount in MACT Claim 9/2008, Isher Dass versus National Insurance Company. The case has Rs 4.5 lakh listed as unclaimed. The case is the oldest case number in the database. Its order date is January 9, 2013.
Samba also has MACT Claim 52/2018, Vimla Devi versus New India Assurance and others, with Rs 40 lakh listed as unclaimed. Another Samba case, MACT Claim 82/2021 involving Bimla Devi and others, has Rs 25.12 lakh unclaimed. Together, these cases account for a substantial part of the district's unclaimed amount.
Budgam has only two cases in the database, but both have substantial unclaimed amounts. MACT Claim 21, involving Shair Mohammad and others versus Mudassar Bano and others, has Rs 22 lakh unclaimed. MACT Claim 20, involving Noor Deen and others versus Mudassar Bano and others, has another Rs 22 lakh unclaimed. Both cases carry the same order date, December 13, 2025.
Jammu has 70 MACT cases and two Labour Court cases in the database. The High Court data puts unclaimed MACT compensation in Jammu at Rs 19.88 lakh. The Labour Court accounts for another Rs 15.96 lakh. The largest unclaimed MACT amount in the Jammu list is Rs 19.88 lakh in M.A.C.P. 268/2019, Swarna Devi and another versus Oriental Insurance Company and others. The case has an order date of July 27, 2026.
The two Labour Court cases are Puran Chand and another versus Yashpal and others, involving Rs 8.96 lakh, and Naseeb Chand versus Vijay Kumar, involving Rs 7 lakh. The database contains several cases with order dates in August and September 2026, but those entries show zero unclaimed amounts.
Among cases with a positive unclaimed balance and a clearly recorded 2026 order date, M.A.C.P. 268/2019 in Jammu is the latest listed entry. Its July 27, 2026 order shows Rs 19.88 lakh both deposited and unclaimed.
The data also contains an entry for Manju Devi versus New India Assurance in Reasi with a date recorded as "0026-01-24". Because the year appears inconsistent with the other entries, it has not been treated as the latest case.
The oldest case number in the database is M.A.C.P. 9/2008 in Samba, Isher Dass versus National Insurance Company. The order was recorded on January 9, 2013, and Rs 4.50 lakh remains unclaimed. The case illustrates the long period over which some compensation amounts have remained unpaid or unclaimed.
Several other old cases also remain on the list. Srinagar has multiple cases originating in 2013, while Kathua, Jammu and other districts have cases dating back to the 2010s. Reasi has seven MACT cases in the database and Rs 8.86 lakh in unclaimed compensation.
Four cases dated Jan. 24, 2026 account for Rs 3.94 lakh. These include three amounts of Rs 90,249, Rs 90,249 and Rs 96,473, along with Rs 1.17 lakh. The district also has M.A.C.P. 50/2025 involving Rs 4 lakh, listed as unclaimed. Another case, M.A.C.P. 12/2023 in Doda, has Rs 1.75 lakh unclaimed. Doda's total unclaimed amount is Rs 5.25 lakh.
Leh has one MACT case in the database. Claim Petition/MACT/11/2024, Kabita Khadka and another versus Ravi Kumar and others, has Rs 18.50 lakh listed as unclaimed. The order date is September 13, 2025.
Kargil has no unclaimed amount listed in the database. Kathua has eight MACT cases and Rs 22.88 lakh in unclaimed compensation. The largest individual amount is Rs 15.44 lakh in MACT Claim 89/2018, Som Dutt versus Govind Ram.
Other unclaimed amounts include Rs 2.75 lakh in Seema Devi versus Pawan Kumar, Rs 1 lakh in Vijay Kumar versus Pankaj Kumar and smaller amounts in other cases.
The High Court's district summary puts the total unclaimed amount at Rs 3.24 crore, comprising Rs 3.08 crore in MACT cases and Rs 15.96 lakh in Labour Court cases. The database lists 172 cases in all. Of these, 170 are MACT cases and two are Labour Court matters.
MACT awards compensation to victims of road accidents and to families in cases involving death. Labour Courts and related compensation authorities deal with compensation arising from workplace injuries and deaths.
An amount can be deposited after an award but may remain unpaid or unclaimed for different reasons. These include difficulties in completing documentation, succession issues, disputes among legal heirs, changes in address, lack of awareness about the deposit, or procedural requirements attached to withdrawal.
"In many compensation cases, the award is only one part of the process. Beneficiaries may still have to complete documentation, establish their entitlement or resolve issues involving legal heirs. Greater awareness about deposited compensation can help ensure that awarded money reaches the people for whom it was meant," Advocate Bashir Ahmed Wani said.
Sajad Hussain, an advocate dealing with MACT matters, said the data highlights the need for better communication between tribunals, beneficiaries and their legal representatives.
"When compensation remains unclaimed for years, the immediate concern should be to identify the beneficiaries and understand what is preventing disbursement. A systematic mechanism to inform claimants and assist them with the required formalities can help reduce the amount of compensation that remains pending after an award," he said.
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