Uncertainty Looms Over Umrah Bookings From Kashmir Amid Saudi-Houthi Conflict
Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia have said they are safe, but flight disruptions due to Saudi-Houthi conflict has created uncertainty about bookings.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Uncertainty looms over Umrah bookings from Kashmir after the suspension of flight operations at King Khalid International Airport following aerial attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. A large number of people opt for the pilgrimage during winter months.
Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia said they are safe, but flight disruptions and cancellations have created anxiety about their scheduled return.
On Sunday, at least 12 people were killed and over 300 others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.
A group of pilgrims currently in Madinah said they are safe but anxious about flight disruptions. “We pray the conflict ends soon so that we are able to return on schedule,” they said.
The pilgrims take flights from Srinagar International Airport to Jeddah via Delhi and Mumbai. Since the attack happened at Riyadh airport, Kashmiri pilgrims said Jeddah is unaffected by the conflict directly, as the two cities are 700 kilometers apart.
Tour operators from the Valley who have sent some groups for Umrah said the pilgrims from Kashmir are safe, but the escalating conflict has cast "uncertainty" over intending pilgrims scheduled to fly in November.
Javaid Ahmad, a tour operator, said that the Umrah pilgrims from Kashmir are “all safe” and he is in constant touch with them. “Only flights to Riyadh have been cancelled. Srinagar to Jeddah flights via Delhi and Mumbai are operational. My group of 32 pilgrims are safe, and a new group is scheduled in the coming weeks,” he said.
Those pilgrims whose flights are through Riyadh are facing uncertain travel due to the closure of the airport there, which is the second busiest airport after Jeddah, until October 17.
Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal, a prominent Umrah and Haj tour operator, said that the Umrah pilgrimage from Kashmir picks pace from November and the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthis has cast uncertainty on Umrah booking.
“Kashmiri pilgrims offer Umrah from November onwards during winter months when educational institutions close for winter vacations. October sees lean Umrah packages. Around 20,000 pilgrims from Kashmir offer Umrah during the winter months,” he said.
Tibetbaqal said that the flight disruptions from India to Saudi Arabia are a “big hassle and challenge”. “There will be travel hassle as scheduled bookings and travel are likely to be hampered due to the conflict if it escalates. We do not know how it turns out,” he said.
Several airlines have cancelled their flights to and from Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah amid the escalating situation.
IndiGo cancelled all flights to and from four Saudi Arabian cities until October 17. Air India has suspended flights until October 15; Akasa Air has extended its suspension of flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17.
International carriers have also curtailed operations. Lufthansa Group carriers cancelled flights to Riyadh until October 16, while Air France-KLM extended its suspension of services to and from the Saudi capital until the end of October. Etihad Airways and Philippine Airways have also followed suit.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has also urged Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
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