ETV Bharat / bharat

Uncertainty Looms Over Umrah Bookings From Kashmir Amid Saudi-Houthi Conflict

Relatives of Hajj pilgrims wave their hands as a batch sets off to the Mecca. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Uncertainty looms over Umrah bookings from Kashmir after the suspension of flight operations at King Khalid International Airport following aerial attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. A large number of people opt for the pilgrimage during winter months.

Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia said they are safe, but flight disruptions and cancellations have created anxiety about their scheduled return.

On Sunday, at least 12 people were killed and over 300 others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

A group of pilgrims currently in Madinah said they are safe but anxious about flight disruptions. “We pray the conflict ends soon so that we are able to return on schedule,” they said.

The pilgrims take flights from Srinagar International Airport to Jeddah via Delhi and Mumbai. Since the attack happened at Riyadh airport, Kashmiri pilgrims said Jeddah is unaffected by the conflict directly, as the two cities are 700 kilometers apart.

Tour operators from the Valley who have sent some groups for Umrah said the pilgrims from Kashmir are safe, but the escalating conflict has cast "uncertainty" over intending pilgrims scheduled to fly in November.

Javaid Ahmad, a tour operator, said that the Umrah pilgrims from Kashmir are “all safe” and he is in constant touch with them. “Only flights to Riyadh have been cancelled. Srinagar to Jeddah flights via Delhi and Mumbai are operational. My group of 32 pilgrims are safe, and a new group is scheduled in the coming weeks,” he said.

Those pilgrims whose flights are through Riyadh are facing uncertain travel due to the closure of the airport there, which is the second busiest airport after Jeddah, until October 17.

Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal, a prominent Umrah and Haj tour operator, said that the Umrah pilgrimage from Kashmir picks pace from November and the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthis has cast uncertainty on Umrah booking.