Uncertainty, Higher Raw Material Costs Due To Iran War, Brings Ambala's Mixer Industry To Grinding Halt
Haryana's Ambala once manufactured India's first mixer-grinder, which went on to populate kitchens across India, West Asia, Africa. Today, it is gasping.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Ambala: The first mixer-grinder manufactured in India came from Ambala in Haryana. Even as the loud, awkward machine revolutionised the urban kitchen and freed housewives from an extra chore, it got inextricably linked with the city's identity.
But now, the industry is struggling to preserve its legacy. Ambala's mixer-grinder industry — which once radiated its brilliance not only across India but also to destinations as far-flung as Dubai, Qatar, and various African nations — is reeling under twin blows, of the West Asia conflict, and soaring inflation.
A Gasping Industry
The mixer-grinder industry, whose products are used daily in kitchens and have carried Ambala's name to foreign shores, now finds itself in crisis due to the war on Iran. It is gasping for breath under the pressure of rising raw material costs and adverse global conditions.
Across Ambala, around 200 manufacturing units — ranging from small-scale workshops to large-scale factories — produce mixers, juicers, grinders, and choppers. Over 150 traders in the district are associated with these units, generating an annual turnover that reaches nearly Rs 250 crore, on which the livelihoods of around 15,000 families are directly dependent.
Exports Hit By War On Iran
If the conflict involving Iran persists for an extended period, it is inevitable that the crisis facing this sector — and all those associated with it — will only deepen. With raw material prices having nearly doubled, manufacturers have been compelled to hike product prices by up to 15 per cent.
The supply chain for raw materials has been disrupted, and transportation costs have skyrocketed. Under the prevailing circumstances, export operations have also taken a severe hit. This has presented business owners with a dual challenge: While production costs continue to rise, the market itself is simultaneously shrinking. Those involved in this trade report that they have stopped receiving new orders, and there is significant volatility in pricing.
But customers are reluctant to purchase these goods at such inflated prices, even as the industry grapples with mounting difficulties regarding its labour force, many of whom are migrants who are returning home, forced by the lack of LPG that has extinguished their home fires.
Expressing their grievances, mixer-grinder manufacturers in Ambala said, "Several factories have already shut down. Due to the conflict in Iran, we are facing difficulties in selling our goods and in convincing customers to buy our products at higher prices, which is a result of more expensive raw materials."