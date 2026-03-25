ETV Bharat / bharat

Uncertainty, Higher Raw Material Costs Due To Iran War, Brings Ambala's Mixer Industry To Grinding Halt

Ambala: The first mixer-grinder manufactured in India came from Ambala in Haryana. Even as the loud, awkward machine revolutionised the urban kitchen and freed housewives from an extra chore, it got inextricably linked with the city's identity.

But now, the industry is struggling to preserve its legacy. Ambala's mixer-grinder industry — which once radiated its brilliance not only across India but also to destinations as far-flung as Dubai, Qatar, and various African nations — is reeling under twin blows, of the West Asia conflict, and soaring inflation.

A Gasping Industry

The mixer-grinder industry, whose products are used daily in kitchens and have carried Ambala's name to foreign shores, now finds itself in crisis due to the war on Iran. It is gasping for breath under the pressure of rising raw material costs and adverse global conditions.

Across Ambala, around 200 manufacturing units — ranging from small-scale workshops to large-scale factories — produce mixers, juicers, grinders, and choppers. Over 150 traders in the district are associated with these units, generating an annual turnover that reaches nearly Rs 250 crore, on which the livelihoods of around 15,000 families are directly dependent.