'Unblemished Career': SC Sets Aside Termination Of Madhya Pradesh Judicial Officer
The apex court said the judicial officer served for 27 years with an "unblemished" career record, and the officer was terminated "without following due process".
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 5, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the termination of Madhya Pradesh judicial officer Nirbhay Singh Suliya, who was removed on allegations of corruption 10 years back, and also ordered full payment of wages to him.
The apex court expressed its discontent at the trend of "frivolous allegations" being levelled against officers of the lower judiciary. The judicial officer was accused of adopting different yardsticks in granting bail to accused under the Excise Act and indulging in corrupt practices.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. Justice Viswanathan, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said caution must be exercised by high courts in initiating disciplinary proceedings against judicial officers just because of their conflicting judicial orders.
The bench said the judicial officer served for 27 years with an "unblemished" career record, and the officer was terminated "without following due process". However, the bench made it clear that strict action should be taken against judicial officers indulging in corrupt practices to "weed out black sheep" from the judiciary.
The bench took serious note of the "increasing trend of frivolous allegations" being levelled against judicial officers of the lower judiciary "at the behest of aggrieved parties" and emphasised the need for protecting such officers.
"It is the reason that officers of lower judiciary are reluctant to grant bail and the high courts and Supreme Court are burdened with bail petitions," said the bench.
The bench expressed its discontent over bar members indulging in levelling "frivolous" allegations against members of the judiciary and warned that contempt action be taken against them.
Justice Pardiwala, while concurring with the decision, hailed the verdict written by Justice Viswanathan and called it a "very bold judgment" which will go a long way in ensuring protection of the honest judicial officers.
The apex court directed payment of full monetary benefits to Madhya Pradesh judicial officer till the time of his superannuation from service and set aside the termination order of September 2015 and the high court's order upholding his termination.
