'Unblemished Career': SC Sets Aside Termination Of Madhya Pradesh Judicial Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the termination of Madhya Pradesh judicial officer Nirbhay Singh Suliya, who was removed on allegations of corruption 10 years back, and also ordered full payment of wages to him.

The apex court expressed its discontent at the trend of "frivolous allegations" being levelled against officers of the lower judiciary. The judicial officer was accused of adopting different yardsticks in granting bail to accused under the Excise Act and indulging in corrupt practices.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. Justice Viswanathan, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said caution must be exercised by high courts in initiating disciplinary proceedings against judicial officers just because of their conflicting judicial orders.

The bench said the judicial officer served for 27 years with an "unblemished" career record, and the officer was terminated "without following due process". However, the bench made it clear that strict action should be taken against judicial officers indulging in corrupt practices to "weed out black sheep" from the judiciary.

The bench took serious note of the "increasing trend of frivolous allegations" being levelled against judicial officers of the lower judiciary "at the behest of aggrieved parties" and emphasised the need for protecting such officers.