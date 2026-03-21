ETV Bharat / bharat

Unauthorised Use Of Mother Teresa's Name Unacceptable: Missionaries of Charity

Kolkata: The Missionaries of Charity has cautioned against unauthorised use of its name and that of Mother Teresa by organisations and individuals for various activities, including fundraising and promotional campaigns.

The advisory comes amid reports that some organisations and individuals have been using the name and image of Mother Teresa without authorisation for fundraising activities.

Emphasising the principles upheld by its founder, the Missionaries of Charity said, “Mother Teresa never wished that her name or image be used for fundraising or solicitation purposes, even for charitable causes,” underlining her commitment to simplicity and reliance on voluntary goodwill.

“It has come to our notice that some organisations and individuals are using the name of Mother Teresa and the Missionaries of Charity for various activities, including fundraising, without our permission,” the March 19 statement said.

The Missionaries of Charity clarified that any such unauthorised usage creates confusion among people, particularly when linked to donation drives or charitable appeals.