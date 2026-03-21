Unauthorised Use Of Mother Teresa's Name Unacceptable: Missionaries of Charity
The advisory comes amid reports that some organisations and individuals have been using the name and image of Mother Teresa without authorisation for fundraising activities.
By PTI
Published : March 21, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Kolkata: The Missionaries of Charity has cautioned against unauthorised use of its name and that of Mother Teresa by organisations and individuals for various activities, including fundraising and promotional campaigns.
The advisory comes amid reports that some organisations and individuals have been using the name and image of Mother Teresa without authorisation for fundraising activities.
Emphasising the principles upheld by its founder, the Missionaries of Charity said, “Mother Teresa never wished that her name or image be used for fundraising or solicitation purposes, even for charitable causes,” underlining her commitment to simplicity and reliance on voluntary goodwill.
“It has come to our notice that some organisations and individuals are using the name of Mother Teresa and the Missionaries of Charity for various activities, including fundraising, without our permission,” the March 19 statement said.
The Missionaries of Charity clarified that any such unauthorised usage creates confusion among people, particularly when linked to donation drives or charitable appeals.
Urging immediate corrective steps, it said, “We request all concerned to refrain from using the name of Mother Teresa or the Missionaries of Charity in any form without prior authorisation.” It further warned that continued misuse could invite action.
“Any such unauthorised use may compel us to take appropriate steps, including legal action, to protect our name and identity,” the statement added. Founded in 1950 in Kolkata, the Missionaries of Charity is a global Catholic religious congregation dedicated to serving “the poorest of the poor”.
Mother Teresa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and later canonised as 'Saint Teresa', had consistently discouraged the use of her name for publicity or financial solicitation.
According to the statement, the Missionaries of Charity alone is authorised to represent its works and identity, and appeals to the public to verify the authenticity of any organisation or initiative claiming association with it before extending support.
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