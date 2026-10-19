ETV Bharat / bharat

Unauthorised Trespassing On Railway Tracks Poses Challenge To Train Operations

New Delhi: Unauthorised trespassing and cattle straying onto railway tracks continue to pose a serious safety challenge for railways, resulting in loss of life and delay in train services, inconveniencing thousands of passengers.

Due to such instances, trains were delayed around 14 hours in Southern Railway between April and September, which had a cascading effect on train operations in other zones.

A senior railway official said the Southern Railway has recorded 213 run-over incidents including 116 involving persons and 97 involving cattle. These incidents collectively resulted in around 850 minutes, or more than 14 hours, of lost train running time, affecting the punctuality of passenger services.

“Human run-over incidents were reported predominantly along the Virudhunagan-Kollam, Madurai-Tirunelveli and Tiruchchirappalli-Madurai sections, while cattle run-over cases were more frequent on the Trichchirappalli-Manamadurai section,” the railway official said.

When a train encounters a person or animal on the track, the loco pilot is required to take immediate safety measures including braking and stopping the train. This can lead to detention of the affected train and consequently delays to other services operating on the section, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Several sections of railway permit trains to operate at speeds of up to 110 kmph, leaving very little time for people or animals on the tracks to move to safety. The risk is particularly high for those walking along railway lines or crossing tracks at unauthorised locations while using earphones and headphones, which can make it difficult to hear the sound of an approaching train.

Railway Protection Force action

RPF registered 3,341 cases of trespassing this year up to October 15, collecting Rs 17.10 lakh in fines. Unauthorised entry onto railway premises and tracks is punishable under Section 147 of the Railway Act 1989.