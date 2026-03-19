ETV Bharat / bharat

UN Report Shows 70% Drop In Neonatal Mortality In India; Nadda Highlights Govt's Key Health Initiatives

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hailed India's significant progress in reducing child deaths, citing a UN report that shows a sharp fall in neonatal and under-five mortality rates over the last three decades.

Nadda said India has emerged as a "leading global exemplar" in reducing child mortality, as highlighted in the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME) 2025 report.

According to the report, India's Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), which means deaths within the first 28 days of life, has declined by nearly 70 percent, from 57 deaths per 1000 live births in 1990 to 17 in 2024.

Similarly, the Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) has seen an even steeper drop of 79 percent, falling from 127 in 1990 to 27 in 2024, he said, citing the report.