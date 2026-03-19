UN Report Shows 70% Drop In Neonatal Mortality In India; Nadda Highlights Govt's Key Health Initiatives
India has emerged as a leading global exemplar in the UN IGME 2025 report for accelerating child mortality reduction, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hailed India's significant progress in reducing child deaths, citing a UN report that shows a sharp fall in neonatal and under-five mortality rates over the last three decades.
Nadda said India has emerged as a "leading global exemplar" in reducing child mortality, as highlighted in the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME) 2025 report.
According to the report, India's Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), which means deaths within the first 28 days of life, has declined by nearly 70 percent, from 57 deaths per 1000 live births in 1990 to 17 in 2024.
Similarly, the Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) has seen an even steeper drop of 79 percent, falling from 127 in 1990 to 27 in 2024, he said, citing the report.
India emerges as a leading global exemplar in the UN IGME 2025 report for accelerating child mortality reduction.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 18, 2026
As per the UN IGME 2025 report, Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has declined by nearly 70%—from 57 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 17 in 2024—reflecting…
"India emerges as a leading global exemplar in the UN IGME 2025 report for accelerating child mortality reduction. As per the UN IGME 2025 report, Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has declined by nearly 70%, reflecting sustained improvements in maternal and newborn healthcare services. Similarly, the Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) has registered an even steeper reduction of 79%," Nadda said in a post on X.
The health minister attributed this transformation to sustained efforts in maternal and newborn healthcare, including schemes such as Special Newborn Care Units, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and expanded immunisation programmes. "Key initiatives—Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), and expanded immunization combined with robust health systems have been driving this transformation," he said.
Nadda also credited the government's focused approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it has paved the way for "eliminating preventable child deaths and securing healthy future for our children".
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