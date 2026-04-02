ETV Bharat / bharat

UN Human Rights Says India's New Transgender Law May Undermine Hard-Won Rights

New Delhi: The United Nations Human Rights Office has expressed concern over the swift passage of India’s Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, cautioning that the changes could undermine key protections for transgender persons.

In a post on X on Thursday, the UN body said it "regrets the fast passage" of the legislation without adequate stakeholder consultation, warning that the amendments risk setting back "hard-won rights" by replacing self-identification with mandatory medical verification processes.

The UN Human Rights noted that India has historically been a pioneer in recognising the rights of transgender and gender-diverse communities, but cautioned that the new law could have far-reaching implications for the right to privacy and may increase the risk of marginalisation.

The bill was cleared by Parliament on March 25, with the Rajya Sabha approving it after its passage in the Lok Sabha. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation on March 31, making it law.