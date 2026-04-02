UN Human Rights Says India's New Transgender Law May Undermine Hard-Won Rights
The law introduces graded punishments based on the severity of offences against transgender persons. However, it narrows the definition of who qualifies for legal recognition.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The United Nations Human Rights Office has expressed concern over the swift passage of India’s Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, cautioning that the changes could undermine key protections for transgender persons.
In a post on X on Thursday, the UN body said it "regrets the fast passage" of the legislation without adequate stakeholder consultation, warning that the amendments risk setting back "hard-won rights" by replacing self-identification with mandatory medical verification processes.
#India: We regret fast passage of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, without adequate stakeholder consultation. The amendments risk setting back hard-won rights of transgender people, replacing self-identification with mandatory medical verification…— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) April 2, 2026
The UN Human Rights noted that India has historically been a pioneer in recognising the rights of transgender and gender-diverse communities, but cautioned that the new law could have far-reaching implications for the right to privacy and may increase the risk of marginalisation.
The bill was cleared by Parliament on March 25, with the Rajya Sabha approving it after its passage in the Lok Sabha. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation on March 31, making it law.
The amendment to the 2019 Act introduces graded punishments based on the severity of offences against transgender persons. However, it also narrows the definition of who qualifies for legal recognition. The revised law limits recognition to historically acknowledged socio-cultural groups such as hijra and kinner communities, as well as intersex individuals, effectively excluding those who identify as trans men, trans women, or non-binary persons.
Additionally, the law mandates medical certification for gender identity recognition, marking a departure from the principle of self-identification upheld in the Supreme Court’s landmark 2014 NALSA v. Union of India judgment.
Responding to concerns in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar defended the bill, stating that it aims to ensure protection for those facing discrimination due to biological factors while continuing to provide legal recognition and safeguards for transgender persons.
The UN reiterated that international human rights standards support self-declared gender identity as the basis for access to legal recognition, social security measures, and entitlements, underscoring the potential implications of India’s legislative shift.
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