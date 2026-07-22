ETV Bharat / bharat

UN Complaint Over Jantar Mantar Crackdown Puts Delhi Protest Action Under Global Human Rights Lens

Cockroach Janta Party supporters gather during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The alleged use of force against protesters during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in the national capital has now reached the United Nations, with former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale filing a complaint before the UN Human Rights Council’s Special Procedures mechanism alleging serious human rights violations during the police action at Jantar Mantar.

The complaint, submitted to the UN’s Special Procedures branch, accuses authorities of arbitrary detention, suppression of peaceful assembly, torture and ill-treatment, attacks on journalists, violence against women and girls, and excessive use of force against demonstrators. It also raises allegations that several protesters suffered injuries due to baton charges and tear gas shells during the crackdown.

While the complaint has no direct legal consequence for India, experts say the move is significant because communications by UN Special Rapporteurs often become part of the country’s international human rights record and can invite global scrutiny.

In a statement after filing the complaint, Gokhale said the Special Procedures mechanism cannot compel the Government of India to take action but can seek explanations from the government and place both the allegations and the official response in the public domain.

The complaint comes in the backdrop of massive protests in Delhi under the banner of 'Chalo Sansad', where thousands of students, recent graduates and their family members gathered at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament.

According to the complaint, the protest was intended to remain peaceful, with organisers reportedly instructing participants to carry only the national flag, copies of the Constitution or photographs of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, while avoiding political or organisational flags.

The document alleges that police used force to disperse protesters and that several demonstrators sustained injuries from baton charges and tear gas firing. The complaint cites official figures claiming at least 60 protesters were injured but notes that organisers and eyewitnesses believe the actual number to be significantly higher.

It further alleges that nearly 70 people were officially detained, while opposition leaders claimed that nearly 3,000 protesters were temporarily held in police stations and stadiums. The complaint also mentions injuries to women, children and journalists and calls for independent verification of the incidents.

Among the individual cases highlighted is that of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was allegedly removed from his hunger strike site at Jantar Mantar and admitted to hospital against his wishes. The complaint claims the incident raises concerns related to informed medical consent, the right to health and freedom of peaceful assembly.

Another section of the complaint refers to journalists and media personnel who allegedly faced police action despite displaying press credentials. It also mentions the detention of opposition leaders and elected representatives following the protest.

The complaint invokes multiple UN mandates, including those relating to arbitrary detention, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, protection of human rights defenders, torture and violence against women and girls.

What are UN Special Procedures?

The UN Special Procedures system is one of the principal human rights mechanisms under the UN Human Rights Council. It consists of independent experts, Special Rapporteurs, Working Groups and Independent Experts who monitor specific themes or countries.

“Unlike international courts or tribunals, these experts do not possess enforcement powers. They cannot prosecute governments, impose sanctions or compel states to comply with their recommendations. However, they can receive complaints from individuals, activists, lawyers, civil society organisations or public representatives regarding alleged human rights violations,” renowned human rights activist Kirti Roy told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

After examining the material submitted, the experts may issue an Urgent Appeal or an Allegation Letter to the government concerned seeking clarification on the allegations and asking what measures have been taken to address them, Roy said.

These communications are generally confidential at the initial stage. After a specified period, they are published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), along with the government’s response, if any.