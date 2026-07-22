UN Complaint Over Jantar Mantar Crackdown Puts Delhi Protest Action Under Global Human Rights Lens
TMC leader Saket Gokhale moves UN Special Procedures alleging police brutality, arbitrary detention and baton charge injuries, writes Gautam Debroy
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The alleged use of force against protesters during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in the national capital has now reached the United Nations, with former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale filing a complaint before the UN Human Rights Council’s Special Procedures mechanism alleging serious human rights violations during the police action at Jantar Mantar.
The complaint, submitted to the UN’s Special Procedures branch, accuses authorities of arbitrary detention, suppression of peaceful assembly, torture and ill-treatment, attacks on journalists, violence against women and girls, and excessive use of force against demonstrators. It also raises allegations that several protesters suffered injuries due to baton charges and tear gas shells during the crackdown.
While the complaint has no direct legal consequence for India, experts say the move is significant because communications by UN Special Rapporteurs often become part of the country’s international human rights record and can invite global scrutiny.
In a statement after filing the complaint, Gokhale said the Special Procedures mechanism cannot compel the Government of India to take action but can seek explanations from the government and place both the allegations and the official response in the public domain.
The complaint comes in the backdrop of massive protests in Delhi under the banner of 'Chalo Sansad', where thousands of students, recent graduates and their family members gathered at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament.
According to the complaint, the protest was intended to remain peaceful, with organisers reportedly instructing participants to carry only the national flag, copies of the Constitution or photographs of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, while avoiding political or organisational flags.
The document alleges that police used force to disperse protesters and that several demonstrators sustained injuries from baton charges and tear gas firing. The complaint cites official figures claiming at least 60 protesters were injured but notes that organisers and eyewitnesses believe the actual number to be significantly higher.
It further alleges that nearly 70 people were officially detained, while opposition leaders claimed that nearly 3,000 protesters were temporarily held in police stations and stadiums. The complaint also mentions injuries to women, children and journalists and calls for independent verification of the incidents.
Among the individual cases highlighted is that of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was allegedly removed from his hunger strike site at Jantar Mantar and admitted to hospital against his wishes. The complaint claims the incident raises concerns related to informed medical consent, the right to health and freedom of peaceful assembly.
Another section of the complaint refers to journalists and media personnel who allegedly faced police action despite displaying press credentials. It also mentions the detention of opposition leaders and elected representatives following the protest.
The complaint invokes multiple UN mandates, including those relating to arbitrary detention, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, protection of human rights defenders, torture and violence against women and girls.
What are UN Special Procedures?
The UN Special Procedures system is one of the principal human rights mechanisms under the UN Human Rights Council. It consists of independent experts, Special Rapporteurs, Working Groups and Independent Experts who monitor specific themes or countries.
“Unlike international courts or tribunals, these experts do not possess enforcement powers. They cannot prosecute governments, impose sanctions or compel states to comply with their recommendations. However, they can receive complaints from individuals, activists, lawyers, civil society organisations or public representatives regarding alleged human rights violations,” renowned human rights activist Kirti Roy told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
After examining the material submitted, the experts may issue an Urgent Appeal or an Allegation Letter to the government concerned seeking clarification on the allegations and asking what measures have been taken to address them, Roy said.
These communications are generally confidential at the initial stage. After a specified period, they are published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), along with the government’s response, if any.
“As a result, while the mechanism does not create legal obligations, it can generate international attention and diplomatic pressure,” Roy added.
Why does such a complaint matter?
Roy noted that the significance of Special Procedures lies less in legal enforcement and more in accountability, documentation and international visibility.
A communication by UN mandate holders can become part of records used during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process, discussions at the Human Rights Council, reports by international organisations and diplomatic engagements with other countries.
“For complainants, the mechanism offers an international forum to raise concerns when they believe domestic avenues have not produced accountability. For governments, it provides an opportunity to place their version of events on record and respond to allegations,” Roy said.
“Government of India is answerable on ratified Acts. Even, Indian ambassadors in Geneva and New York may be asked to submit report,” Roy said.
Referring to the Jantar Mantar incident, Roy said, “If the allegations of police excesses, including the alleged use of pellet guns, receive widespread credible documentation—from media reports, medical records, videos or civil society organisations—the relevant UN Special Rapporteurs could, in principle, decide to examine the matter even without any formal complaint.”
It is worth mentioning that Delhi police denied any charges of using pellet guns to disperse the agitators.
Previous instances involving India
Significantly, this is not the first time that the UN Special Procedures mechanism has been approached.
In 2026, multiple UN Special Rapporteurs reportedly communicated with India over the prolonged detention of activist Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), seeking clarification on concerns relating to arbitrary detention and freedom of expression.
During the farmers’ protests in 2021, UN experts wrote to India over allegations relating to restrictions on peaceful assembly, detention of protesters and internet shutdowns.
UN mandate holders also issued communications regarding the Bhima Koregaon case, expressing concerns over the detention of lawyers, academics and activists under anti-terror laws.
Similarly, Special Rapporteurs sought explanations from India in connection with allegations surrounding the Pegasus spyware controversy, citing concerns over privacy, freedom of expression and the protection of journalists and human rights defenders.
Communications were also sent in relation to alleged excessive force and arrests during the anti-CAA protests, as well as concerns regarding restrictions on civil society organisations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
“Whether the UN experts will act on the complaint relating to the Jantar Mantar protests will depend on their assessment of the material submitted and whether they consider the allegations credible and falling within their respective mandates. If they decide to intervene, the next step could be a formal communication seeking the Government of India’s response,” said another human rights activist on condition of anonymity.
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