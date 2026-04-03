UN Commends Indian Navy Officer For Bravery In Mogadishu Aircraft Incident In Somalia
The UN commends Commander Mayank Sharma for leadership and bravery during the Mogadishu aircraft ditching incident, preventing a major disaster and risks.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Commander Mayank Sharma of the Indian Navy, serving as Senior Maritime Military Advisor with the United Nations (UN) in Somalia, has been formally commended for his exceptional courage, professionalism, and leadership during an aircraft ditching incident at Mogadishu International Airport on February 10, 2026.
According to the United Nations Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated after the incident. However, the aircraft, badly damaged and carrying aviation fuel, remained unstable near the runway, posing a serious hazard to life and operations.
⚓ Service Beyond Call of Duty— IN (@IndiannavyMedia) April 3, 2026
Commander Mayank Sharma, Indian Navy, serving with the United Nations in Somalia, displayed exceptional courage, professionalism, and leadership during an aircraft ditching incident near Mogadishu on 10 Feb 2026.
Operating in hazardous conditions,… pic.twitter.com/Jbakoa7oSv
Volunteering In High-Risk Conditions
Stepping forward to assist the authorities, Commander Sharma played an important role in preventing unsafe manoeuvres that could have endangered bystanders. Braving turbulent waters, he entered the affected zone to inspect the damaged aircraft and ensured the safe removal of pressurised oxygen cylinders and fire-suppression systems, both of which posed major ignition and explosion risks.
Key Role In Risk Management
He coordinated extensively with airline engineers, pilots, security personnel and government agencies to stabilise the aircraft and provide critical risk-management inputs. His assessment directly influenced the decision to delay towing operations, preventing a likely airframe failure that could have led to fatalities and uncontrolled fuel release.
Preventing Larger Disaster
The UN noted that his technical expertise, calm leadership under pressure and willingness to take personal risk significantly reduced threats to human life, prevented environmental damage, and strengthened coordination among multiple agencies during the crisis.
Formal UN Recognition
In a letter dated March 3, 2026, UN Special Representative James Swan commended Commander Sharma’s actions, stating that his conduct exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, bravery, and commitment to United Nations values, while expressing sincere appreciation for his outstanding service.
India's Role In UNTIMS (United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia)
India has had a long and meaningful engagement in Somalia, especially through its contribution to UN-led missions. During the United Nations Operation in Somalia (UNOSOM-II) in 1993-94, India deployed more than 5,000 troops, including naval assets, and played a key role on the ground.
Indian forces were involved in peacekeeping operations, disarmament efforts, and delivering humanitarian assistance, while also building trust with local communities.
In recent years, India has continued its support by backing the African Union and United Nations efforts in the region. It has contributed substantial financial assistance to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), aimed at strengthening the fight against terrorism and supporting stability in the country.
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