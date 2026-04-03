ETV Bharat / bharat

UN Commends Indian Navy Officer For Bravery In Mogadishu Aircraft Incident In Somalia

New Delhi: Commander Mayank Sharma of the Indian Navy, serving as Senior Maritime Military Advisor with the United Nations (UN) in Somalia, has been formally commended for his exceptional courage, professionalism, and leadership during an aircraft ditching incident at Mogadishu International Airport on February 10, 2026.

According to the United Nations Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated after the incident. However, the aircraft, badly damaged and carrying aviation fuel, remained unstable near the runway, posing a serious hazard to life and operations.

Volunteering In High-Risk Conditions

Stepping forward to assist the authorities, Commander Sharma played an important role in preventing unsafe manoeuvres that could have endangered bystanders. Braving turbulent waters, he entered the affected zone to inspect the damaged aircraft and ensured the safe removal of pressurised oxygen cylinders and fire-suppression systems, both of which posed major ignition and explosion risks.

Key Role In Risk Management

He coordinated extensively with airline engineers, pilots, security personnel and government agencies to stabilise the aircraft and provide critical risk-management inputs. His assessment directly influenced the decision to delay towing operations, preventing a likely airframe failure that could have led to fatalities and uncontrolled fuel release.