Umar Khalid Verdict: JNU Students Raise Controversial Slogans Against PM, Shah

New Delhi: A group of JNU students raised controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the university campus after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

According to a purported video of the protest, which was held on Monday night, slogans condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were raised. Aditi Mishra, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, said that every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence which occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020.

"All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone," Mishra told PTI. Meanwhile, a senior police officer said no complaint regarding the slogans has been received.