Umar Khalid Verdict: JNU Seeks FIR On 'Provocative' Sloganeering Against PM Modi, Amit Shah On Campus

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought an FIR after students allegedly raised "provocative" slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the university campus during an event on Monday night.

In an official statement on Tuesday, JNU said it has taken serious cognisance of videos of the protest where the alleged inflammatory slogans were raised. "Raising of objectionable slogans is inconsistent with democratic dissent and violates JNU's code of conduct," the varsity said in the statement.

The JNU administration has written to the Delhi Police stating that certain students raised "highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory" slogans and are in direct contempt of the Supreme Court.

According to the letter addressed to the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North), the university's Security Department said a programme, "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba," was organised around 10 pm by students linked to the JNUSU.

The gathering initially appeared limited to commemorating the January 5, 2020, incident, with around 30 to 35 students present. The letter stated that the nature of the event changed following a judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, after which some participants allegedly raised slogans that the university termed inflammatory and objectionable.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced online. The administration claimed the slogans amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court and violated the JNU Code of Conduct.