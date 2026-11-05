Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Move Supreme Court Seeking Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
The legal battle centres on the examination of protected witnesses and a timeline the Supreme Court previously set.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, have approached the Supreme Court seeking bail.
Imam filed his petition on November 4 through advocate Fauzia Shakil. According to the Supreme Court's website, his plea is yet to be listed before a bench for hearing.
Khalid has also moved the Apex court after the Delhi High Court recently refused to grant him bail. In his petition, he argued that the Supreme Court's one-year restriction on granting bail was nearing expiry.
He further submitted that the prosecution could not complete its examination of protected witnesses by January 5, 2027. Khalid sought bail citing his prolonged incarceration.
On September 30, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), over the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
The two accused had challenged a trial court order dated July 4, which rejected their bail applications for the third time since their arrest.
The High Court said it could not alter the Supreme Court's January 5 order, which allowed the accused to approach the courts for bail either after examining protected witnesses or after one year, whichever came first.
Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020. The Delhi Police has opposed the pleas in the High Court, asserting that the two are "masterminds" of the riots.
Arguing that they cannot seek bail on parity with other co-accused in the case, police have stated that the Supreme Court has earlier categorised them as being "command authority" and ruled that their "risk profiles" justified "continuing detention".
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