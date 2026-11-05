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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Move Supreme Court Seeking Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, have approached the Supreme Court seeking bail.

Imam filed his petition on November 4 through advocate Fauzia Shakil. According to the Supreme Court's website, his plea is yet to be listed before a bench for hearing.

Khalid has also moved the Apex court after the Delhi High Court recently refused to grant him bail. In his petition, he argued that the Supreme Court's one-year restriction on granting bail was nearing expiry. He further submitted that the prosecution could not complete its examination of protected witnesses by January 5, 2027. Khalid sought bail citing his prolonged incarceration. On September 30, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), over the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.