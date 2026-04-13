ETV Bharat / bharat

Umar Khalid Seeks Review Of SC Verdict Denying Him Bail, Urges Open-Court Hearing

New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of a verdict that denied him bail while observing that there were reasonable grounds to believe the allegations levelled against him in connection with the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared in court for Khalid, requested a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria to list the review petition in open court. Sibal contended before the bench that the matter is coming up for consideration before the judges in chambers on April 16. Sibal said an application has been moved for an open-court hearing.

Justice Kumar said, "We will look into the papers. If required, we will call it." According to the Supreme Court's rules, review petitions are considered by judges who delivered a judgment or passed an order in chambers to remedy an apparent error or a resultant grave injustice that resulted from a decision of the apex court.

Parties seeking a review can request judges for an open-court hearing to rectify the grave injustice caused by the decision under review.