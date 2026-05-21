Umar Khalid Moves Delhi HC Against Denial Of Interim Bail In UAPA Case
Khalid urged to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a post-death ritual of his uncle and take care of his mother, undergoing surgery.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday against a trial court order that dismissed his interim-bail plea in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.
Khalid's appeal assailing the trial court's May 19 order is listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.
He had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo surgery.
The trial court, however, opined that attending the ceremony of his deceased uncle was "not that necessary" and that other family members were available to take care of his mother.
Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The violence had erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.
On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur denied bail to Imam, Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case. The Supreme Court upheld the order in January.
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