ETV Bharat / bharat

Umar Khalid Moves Delhi HC Against Denial Of Interim Bail In UAPA Case

New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday against a trial court order that dismissed his interim-bail plea in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

Khalid's appeal assailing the trial court's May 19 order is listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.

He had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo surgery.

The trial court, however, opined that attending the ceremony of his deceased uncle was "not that necessary" and that other family members were available to take care of his mother.