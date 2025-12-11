Umar Khalid Gets Interim Bail To Attend Sister’s Wedding
The bail has been granted with some conditions, and he will remain on bail from December 16 to December 29.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to former JNU student and Delhi riots conspiracy accused Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding.
Additional Sessions Judge of Delhi’s Karkardooma Court, Sameer Bajpai, ordered Khalid’s release from December 16 to December 29. The bail has been granted on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 20,000, with some conditions.
Khalid has been ordered not to use social media and to meet only his family members, relatives and friends. The Court said that he shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage, as mentioned by him, will take place.
Khalid had sought bail from December 14 to December 29 as his sister's wedding is stated to be held on December 27.
More about case
Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on September 13, 2020 and charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, as well as several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He has been in custody since then.
At least 53 people died, and many were injured in the Delhi riots.
Earlier, the Karkardooma Court granted Khalid interim bail on December 28, 2024, to attend a family wedding, after which he surrendered on January 3. The Court had put similar conditions for him at that time as well.
Notably, the Supreme Court had on December 10 reserved its verdict in the regular bail plea filed by Khalid and five other accused in the matter.
Also Read