ETV Bharat / bharat

Umar Khalid Gets Interim Bail To Attend Sister’s Wedding

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to former JNU student and Delhi riots conspiracy accused Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge of Delhi’s Karkardooma Court, Sameer Bajpai, ordered Khalid’s release from December 16 to December 29. The bail has been granted on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 20,000, with some conditions.

Khalid has been ordered not to use social media and to meet only his family members, relatives and friends. The Court said that he shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage, as mentioned by him, will take place.

Khalid had sought bail from December 14 to December 29 as his sister's wedding is stated to be held on December 27.

More about case