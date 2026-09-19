ETV Bharat / bharat

Umar Khalid Documentary Screening At Bengaluru Law Varsity Cancelled, Claims ABVP

Bengaluru: The proposed screening of a documentary on jailed student activist Umar Khalid at the National Law School of India University (NLSUI) here, which was postponed recently, has been cancelled, the ABVP claimed on Saturday.

The documentary, "Prisoner No. 626710 is Present", directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, was proposed to be screened at the university, with the RSS-affiliated students' body, ABVP, staunchly opposing it.

While ABVP claimed the screening has been cancelled, there was no official confirmation yet from the Law and Society Committee (LawSoc), a students' organisation at NLSIU that organised the screening.

In a statement, ABVP Bengaluru said it "notes the cancellation of Umar Khalid's documentary screening at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU)."

The screening was recently postponed by the LawSoc, citing logistical and security concerns, following protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The ABVP, however, had demanded that the event be cancelled.

They had also recently urged Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to order an inquiry into the proposed screening of the documentary. In a statement, ABVP said that while it firmly believes in vibrant campus spaces, open discussions, free speech and academic freedom, it can never be used as a shield to promote narratives that challenge the sovereignty, integrity, and security of our nation.