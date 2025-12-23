ETV Bharat / bharat

Ulfa-I Setting Up New Bases In Bangladesh: Intel

New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the present disturbance in Bangladesh, security agencies in India have claimed that proscribed United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (Ulfa-I), a major banned insurgent organisation from Assam, has been trying to set up new bases and camps in several areas in Bangladesh which are adjacent to India’s northeastern states.

"Taking advantage of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, the Ulfa-Independent has been trying to set up camps in different parts of Bangladesh adjoining its border with India," a senior official from India’s security establishment told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

New Camps

According to the reports available with security agencies, Khasiapunj, Chunarghat, Sreemangal in Habiganj District, Kasalong Reserve Forest in Rangamati District, and Kheikyang Para in Bandarban District are the probable sites where the Ulfa is trying to setup camps. All these places are adjacent to India's northeastern states and Myanmar.

Places like Khasiapunj, Chunarghat and Sreemangal in Habiganj District of Bangladesh are located on the border with northeastern states (Assam & Tripura). Similarly, Kasalong Reserve Forest in Rangamati District of Bangladesh shares its borders with Tripura to the north and Mizoram to the east. The third location Kheikyang Para as identified by the security agencies where Ulfa is trying to set up camps, is located in the southeastern part of the Bandarban District of Bangladesh, which borders Myanmar.

"Yes, there is every possibility that Ulfa may try to set up new camps in Bangladesh, especially in those areas which are close to the border with northeastern states," S Sanjarang alias Sanjay Sargiary, who was the secretary of the presently disbanded Bodo insurgent outfit, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) told ETV Bharat.

Substantiating his claim, Sanjarang said that Ulfa might have chosen such locations which are close to the northeastern states. "On earlier occasions, members of Ulfa used to carry hit and run operations though the India-Bangladesh border," claimed Sanjarang.

Ulfa and NDFB had a tie-up till 2005 when the latter announced a ceasefire with the Government of India and Government of Assam. NDFB became a disbanded organisation after it was dissolved in March 2020 following the signing of a peace accord with the Centre in January 2020.

Ulfa's attempt to setup camps in Bangladesh

"It was the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government which was very much friendly with India. But under the present regime led by Mohammad Younus, all anti-India forces might try to operate their activities from the Bangladesh soil," said renowned security expert Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna.

During the regime of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Ulfa and many other insurgent outfits had their bases in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh was a safe haven for northeast-based insurgent outfits and all other anti-India forces. But when the Sheikh Hasina government came to power in 2009, several top Ulfa leaders and leaders from other insurgent outfits were handed over to the Indian authorities," said Khanna.

Previously Indian Insurgent Had Camps in Bangladesh

The United Liberation Front of Assam, which is tagged as one of the major insurgent outfits in the northeast, had been operating from several locations across Bangladesh, including hideouts in Dhaka and camps in Sylhet and Chittagong districts. The outfit had its camps in several other locations in Bangladesh, including Satcherri and the Bakapura area of Sherpur District. Besides conducting hit-and-run operations, the outfit was also supplying arms and ammunition to its cadres in the northeast through the porous India-Bangladesh border.

In 2019, a joint team of the Bangladesh Army and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a raid at Satchari National Park in Habiganj district of Bangladesh along the Assam and Tripura border. The RAB had recovered a consignment of 12,000 weapons along with rocket launchers and machine guns from the Satchari National Park, which was later confirmed that the consignment was meant for Ulfa.

Insurgent Leaders handed Over To India

Bangladesh was a safe haven for Ulfa from the early 1990s until a major crackdown was conducted by the Bangladesh government in 2009-2010. Several of the top Ulfa leaders, including outfits President Aurobindo Rajkhaowa, outfit’s foreign secretary Sasadhar Choudhary, General Secretary Anup Chetia, were handed over to Indian authorities.

Ulfa's elusive commander in chief, Paresh Barua, who was also hiding in Bangladesh, had shifted his base to other locations following the massive crackdown by the authorities in Bangladesh between 2009-10. When contacted, former general secretary of Ulfa Anup Chetia, however, told ETV Bharat that setting up bases and camps in Bangladesh could not be an easy task for the outfit.

"There is hardly any chance for Ulfa to set up camps in Bangladesh. There are hardly any old active cadres in the outfit who can take the initiative in setting up camps. The outfit is currently suffering from cadre shortage as well," said Chetia.