ETV Bharat / bharat

Ukraine Seeks Consular Access To 6 Citizens Arrested In India

The arrested foreigners being taken away from the Patiala House Court after being produced before the NIA court, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI Video Grab )

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it has received a request from Ukraine for consular access to six Ukrainian nationals arrested on charges of illegally entering Mizoram and involvement in unlawful activities. The Ukrainian nationals and a US citizen were arrested on March 13 and they have been remanded in the custody of the investigating agency till March 27.

"This is a legal matter, the relevant government agencies are investigating it presently," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. He was responding to questions relating to the arrest of the Ukrainian nationals.

Jaiswal said New Delhi has received a request from the Ukrainian side for consular access to the Ukrainian nationals and a decision will be taken keeping in mind the legal requirements. Earlier in the day, Ukraine called for a transparent investigation into the case and expressed readiness to cooperate in the probe.

At the same time, Ukraine said it "firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian state in supporting terrorist activities" in India. According to reports, the Ukrainian nationals were slapped with charges of unlawful activities for allegedly helping certain entities in Myanmar which work closely with anti-India insurgent groups.

Ukraine's ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk had met Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George, this week and sought consular access to the Ukrainians. In a statement, the Ukraine embassy took strong note of media reports indicating that the initiation of action in the case was "prompted" by information provided by the Russian side.

The mission expressed its "serious concern" over what it claimed as the "presence of circumstances that point to a possible orchestrated and politically motivated nature of this case, as evidenced, in particular, by the facts known at this stage". "Ukraine firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian state in supporting terrorist activities," it said.