ETV Bharat / bharat

Ukraine Lodges Protest With India Over 'Detention' Of 6 Ukrainians

The European Union and Ukrainian flags flap in the wind to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine outside EU headquarters in Brussels ( File/AP )

New Delhi: Ukraine has lodged a protest with India over the "detention" of six Ukrainian nationals on charges of entering Mizoram without authorisation and for alleged unlawful activities.

Ukraine's ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk met Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George, and sought consular access to the Ukrainian nationals and their immediate release, according to a readout by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian nationals and one American were reportedly detained by Indian law enforcement authorities on charges of unlawful activities.

When asked about the detention of the American national, a US embassy spokesperson said: "We are aware of the situation. For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens." It is not immediately clear why the foreign nationals were in Mizoram.

There is no word yet from Indian officials on the case. The readout by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the case involves the unauthorised presence of the Ukrainian nationals in Mizoram, adding a special permit is required for foreign nationals to travel to the state.

It said the case is also linked to the "alleged illegal crossing of the state border between India and Myanmar". "Contrary to established international practice, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India did not receive any official notification from the competent authorities of India regarding the detention of Ukrainian citizens," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.