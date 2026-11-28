Ukraine, Defence Cooperation, Indo-Pacific Security Dominate India-EU Foreign Policy Talks In New Delhi
India and the EU reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening their strategic partnership, strengthening cooperation in addressing common security challenges and promoting regional stability.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 7:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid geopolitical uncertainties, India and the European Union (EU) on Friday exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, maritime security and other regional and global developments, including the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their commitment to international law, regional stability and closer security cooperation.
During the 12th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations here in the national capital, both sides underlined their firm commitment to upholding the UN Charter and its rules and principles, in particular those of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasised the importance of an effective multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core.
According to a joint press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting, the consultations provided an opportunity to both sides to review the strong momentum and current state of play in India-EU relations and discuss ways to further deepen the strategic partnership, in line with the 'Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda' endorsed at the 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026.
The discussions focused on closer coordination between the two sides to promote a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, based on international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes, MEA said.
The India-EU discussions also covered the situation in Ukraine. MEA stated, "The two sides underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. Both sides exchanged views on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea in order to minimise the negative impact on global food security."
Both sides also exchanged views and perspectives on the security and defence cooperation under the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, including maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and counterterrorism. "The two sides appreciated the hosting of the inaugural Security and Defence Dialogue in March 2026 in New Delhi, and noted the progress and importance of concluding the India-EU Security of Information Agreement. Both sides agreed to conduct the second edition of the Security and Defence Dialogue next year," MEA stated.
During the security consultations, India and the EU strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.
"As trusted, predictable and like-minded partners, India and EU reaffirmed commitment to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership including through regular high-level exchanges and existing institutional dialogue mechanisms, and to deliver mutually beneficial, concrete and transformative outcomes," the MEA release added.
The consultations also reviewed preparations for future meetings at the Leaders' level. The next round of India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations will be held in Brussels at a mutually convenient date next year.
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