ETV Bharat / bharat

Ukraine, Defence Cooperation, Indo-Pacific Security Dominate India-EU Foreign Policy Talks In New Delhi

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid geopolitical uncertainties, India and the European Union (EU) on Friday exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, maritime security and other regional and global developments, including the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their commitment to international law, regional stability and closer security cooperation.

During the 12th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations here in the national capital, both sides underlined their firm commitment to upholding the UN Charter and its rules and principles, in particular those of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasised the importance of an effective multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core.

According to a joint press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting, the consultations provided an opportunity to both sides to review the strong momentum and current state of play in India-EU relations and discuss ways to further deepen the strategic partnership, in line with the 'Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda' endorsed at the 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026. The discussions focused on closer coordination between the two sides to promote a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, based on international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes, MEA said. The India-EU discussions also covered the situation in Ukraine. MEA stated, "The two sides underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. Both sides exchanged views on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea in order to minimise the negative impact on global food security."