ETV Bharat / bharat

UK Police Provide Security To Former Bombay HC Judge; He Terms Threat Letters As Attack On Judiciary

Mumbai: Security has been provided to retired Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel and his family in the UK following a series of violent threats linked to his landmark 2024 verdict on the Dawoodi Bohra community succession row, official sources said on Wednesday.

The move comes a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is on an official visit to the UK, took up the matter with Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran, who subsequently assured that he would take up the matter with the authorities so that adequate protection is put in place for the former judge and his family.

Speaking to PTI, Justice (retd) Patel termed the intimidation tactics an “attack on governance and the judiciary”, vowing that he would not capitulate to the “ridiculous” demands of the perpetrators.

According to family sources, Justice Patel and his family have received multiple anonymous threat letters over the past 10 months and the harassment escalated on June 5, when a highly threatening letter bearing a German postal mark was delivered to the London residence of Justice Patel’s daughter.

The letter warned of a threat to life and claimed that a “contract” had been issued against the family, and included a digital storage device, which has now been handed over to the London police.

The perpetrators demanded that the retired judge post a video on YouTube apologising for his judgment and retracting the verdict by claiming it was delivered under “duress and coercion”.

Justice Patel asserted that he would not give in to the “ridiculous” demands made in the threat letters asking him to release a video on YouTube recanting the verdict.

“This is an attack on the judiciary and governance. Which judge will take oath if he or she has to face such a situation in the future?” Justice Patel told PTI over the phone from London, confirming that police investigations into the threats and a prior attack on his daughter are currently underway.

Defending the integrity of the judicial process, he said, “In India, there are several religions, but for us in the judiciary and for me, the most sacred book is the Constitution of India. When I took oath, I made a commitment and that cannot be compromised. I cannot betray my duties and that commitment.” He added that the complex succession case had been pending before him for a decade, during which he faced no issues from either party.

The former judge said while he was the immediate victim here, the larger victim in such cases is society at large.