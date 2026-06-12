ETV Bharat / bharat

UK Families Seek Clarity And Answers A Year After Air India Crash

A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, which claimed 260 lives after the AI-171 flight crashed moments after taking off from the airport into the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025 ( PTI )

London: Families in the UK affected by last year's Air India crash are seeking clarity, answers and transparency as they try to move forward with their lives, a community leader and crisis management adviser has said. Sanjiv Patel is based in Leicester, a city with a large Gujarati community and home to several families affected by the 2025 crash of the London-bound AI171 shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

The incident claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 19 people on the ground. Speaking to PTI to mark the first anniversary of the crash, Patel recalled the shock and devastation that engulfed the close-knit community miles away.

“Leicester is a very tight community, very close, and as we woke up to the news, it took us all into a state of shock, disbelief and devastation,” said Patel, who is in contact with several of the victim families.

“Throughout the year, families have been striving for closure, striving for a way to move forward, for clarity, for answers, and that's what they want. They want clarity, they want answers, they want transparency, and they want to get to a stage where they can move forward,” he said.

“Many are still struggling to cope, not just from the mental trauma, but the financial trauma that it has caused, coping with day-to-day life. I don't think that we can put a timeline to this. So many families impacted, a whole community impacted,” he said.

As a volunteer at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the city, Patel recalled the temple becoming a focal point for multi-faith “shradhanjali” prayer meetings in the aftermath of the disaster.

“It was a tragic situation, and all we wanted to do collectively was to pray for those families, to let them know there’s support there for them and to give them space. We prayed for those souls who had lost their lives and for those families to find strength in the difficult journey ahead,” he recalled.

Among those who needed emotional and psychological support was the sole survivor of the crash, Viswashkumar Ramesh, whom Patel has been assisting over the course of the year as a close family friend.