ETV Bharat / bharat

UK Confers Knighthood On Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran

In this image received on March 19, 2026, Chairman of the Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran, third right, with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, third left, and others, poses after receiving the insignia of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been conferred with an honorary Knighthood by the British government in recognition of his stellar contribution to strengthening India-UK business relations. He was presented with the 'Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE)' at an event at the British High Commissioner's residence here on Wednesday night.

"The Tata Group is a long-standing investor in the UK with operations spanning automotive, steel, technology, and consumer sectors. It plays an important role in supporting UK jobs, advanced manufacturing, and the transition to clean technologies," the high commission said in a statement.

"As Chairman of Tata Group, he has made an exceptional contribution to UK-India business relations and to investing in the UK over many years," it said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, described Chandrasekaran as "an amazing friend of the UK and an iconic figure in India's corporate world". The honour was conferred on Chandrasekaran by Cameron on behalf of the British King Charles III.

"The honorary knighthood is a testament to his impact on global business and his many contributions to advancing growth opportunities between the UK and India," the high commissioner said at the event.

Cameron said Chandrasekaran's leadership "embodies" entrepreneurial spirit, foresight, vision and aspiration, which has helped to take UK-India business relations to the next level.