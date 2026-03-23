ETV Bharat / bharat

UK Air Chief Marshal Smyth Hails Move For IAF To Train Royal Air Force Pilots

FILE - A Union flag is displayed outside the Houses of Parliament, in London ( AP )

New Delhi: Britain's Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth on Monday hailed a new move that will facilitate the Indian Air Force train pilots of the UK's Royal Air Force as the two sides are looking at boosting overall defence ties in the face of emerging security challenges.

The Chief of the Air Staff, presently on a three-day visit to India, held wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and it is understood that the West Asia crisis figured in the discussion.

Air Chief Marshal Smyth met Singh to discuss evolving security threats and ways to further strengthen the partnership between the two air forces, according to a British readout.

Smyth is in India to boost military ties in the face of "emerging security challenges", it said without elaborating.

In February this year, the UK and India signed an agreement under which the Indian Air Force will deploy three qualified flying instructors to Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley in the UK -- the training base for British fast jet pilots.

The two air chiefs will also travel to Air Force Station in Gwalior to understand IAF's operational procedures and best practices in countering new-age aerial threats.

"It is a privilege to visit India and further strengthen our defence partnership, hosted by my esteemed colleague and good friend, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh," Smyth said.