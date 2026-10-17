ETV Bharat / bharat

Ujjwal Nikam Appointed Special Public Prosecutor In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case

Ketan Agrawal was engaged to Siya Goyal. ( ETV Bharat )

Pimpri Chinchwad: Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the high-profile murder case of Ketan Agrawal, which occurred at Lohagad in the Maval taluka of Pune district. Ketan was engaged to Siya Goyal.

The Agrawal family had been advocating for the perpetrators to receive a severe sentence and for the prosecution’s case to be presented effectively in court. Their efforts have now borne fruit, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has signed the official appointment letter.