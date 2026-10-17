Ujjwal Nikam Appointed Special Public Prosecutor In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case
The Agrawal family had been advocating for the perpetrators to receive a severe sentence and for the prosecution’s case to be presented effectively in court.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Pimpri Chinchwad: Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the high-profile murder case of Ketan Agrawal, which occurred at Lohagad in the Maval taluka of Pune district. Ketan was engaged to Siya Goyal.
The Agrawal family had been advocating for the perpetrators to receive a severe sentence and for the prosecution’s case to be presented effectively in court. Their efforts have now borne fruit, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has signed the official appointment letter.
The Agrawal family had met Fadnavis and requested the appointment of senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor. While the family remained hopeful for a positive outcome, the signing of the official appointment letter had been delayed due to technical reasons. The Agrawal family met Fadnavis once again two days ago to ensure the appointment was formally finalised. During this meeting, the subject of appointing a special public prosecutor was raised once again.
Subsequently, the CM signed the official appointment letter, clearing the way for Nikam’s appointment.
Nikam is a renowned senior advocate, known for representing the prosecution in several high-profile and sensitive cases across the country. The Agarwal family expects that his experience will prove valuable in this case. They hope that this appointment will ensure the prosecution’s side is presented effectively during the hearings.
Following the completion of the appointment process, the Agarwal family expressed their gratitude to CM Fadnavis.
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