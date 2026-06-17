Temple Priests' Organisation Seeks Dissolution Of Ayodhya Trust Over Financial Irregularities
The organisation has also demanded a CBI inquiry into those allegedly involved in financial irregularities concerning the temple.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Ujjain: In a fresh development surrounding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue, the Akhil Bharatiya Pujari Mahasangh (organisation of priests) has demanded the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust and sought the handing over the responsibility of the Trust to the eligible family members of the kar sevaks who were "martyred" during the temple construction movement.
Tthe federation has also demanded a CBI inquiry into those allegedly involved in financial irregularities concerning the temple.
The organisation said if there is any wrongdoing regarding donation funds, an impartial investigation must be conducted, and strict action taken against the guilty.
In a statement, the federation's national secretary, Rupesh Mehta, said, "The construction of the Shri Ram Mandir became possible due to the faith of crores of devotees across the country, years of struggle, and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, reports of alleged misappropriation and financial irregularities concerning temple offerings have surfaced over the past few days, which are extremely concerning."
He added that devotees have donated their life savings, gold, silver, jewellery, and other items to the temple as an expression of their faith in Lord Shri Ram. If any irregularity has occurred regarding these donations and materials, it constitutes a betrayal of the faith held by crores of devotees.
The federation stated, "Those who cannot ensure the security and transparency of offerings made to the deity have no moral right to remain in the trust. We demand that the deserving family members of kar sevaks who were martyred during the temple construction movement, as well as major donors, be included in the trust to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the temple's management."
Mahesh Pujari, national president of the All India Pujari Mahasangh, stated, "If the allegations of a scam involving donation funds are true, it amounts to trifling with the faith of Hindu society and the Sanatan Dharma. An impartial CBI inquiry into this entire matter must be conducted, and those found guilty should face severe punishment."
Urging the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act, Mahesh Pujari demanded the immediate dissolution of the current trust and the formation of a new one.
He suggested that the families of kar sevaks who were martyred during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, as well as major donors, be included in the new trust to ensure transparency in the temple's management and to further strengthen the faith of devotees.
The Mahasangh emphasized that the Shri Ram Temple is a focal point of faith for crores of Hindus. Therefore, any financial dispute related to it must be impartially investigated to bring the truth to light and maintain the devotees' trust.
Commenting on the theft case involving offerings at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha said, "The faith of Hindus across the country is deeply connected to the Ram Temple. Everyone had hoped that individuals associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party would manage the temple properly, but the theft of offerings constitutes a betrayal of Hindus."
Also Read