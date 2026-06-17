ETV Bharat / bharat

Temple Priests' Organisation Seeks Dissolution Of Ayodhya Trust Over Financial Irregularities

Ujjain: In a fresh development surrounding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue, the Akhil Bharatiya Pujari Mahasangh (organisation of priests) has demanded the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust and sought the handing over the responsibility of the Trust to the eligible family members of the kar sevaks who were "martyred" during the temple construction movement.

Tthe federation has also demanded a CBI inquiry into those allegedly involved in financial irregularities concerning the temple.

The organisation said if there is any wrongdoing regarding donation funds, an impartial investigation must be conducted, and strict action taken against the guilty.

In a statement, the federation's national secretary, Rupesh Mehta, said, "The construction of the Shri Ram Mandir became possible due to the faith of crores of devotees across the country, years of struggle, and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, reports of alleged misappropriation and financial irregularities concerning temple offerings have surfaced over the past few days, which are extremely concerning."

He added that devotees have donated their life savings, gold, silver, jewellery, and other items to the temple as an expression of their faith in Lord Shri Ram. If any irregularity has occurred regarding these donations and materials, it constitutes a betrayal of the faith held by crores of devotees.

The federation stated, "Those who cannot ensure the security and transparency of offerings made to the deity have no moral right to remain in the trust. We demand that the deserving family members of kar sevaks who were martyred during the temple construction movement, as well as major donors, be included in the trust to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the temple's management."