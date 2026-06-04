Ujjain Resident Lost His Life In Kuwait Hours Before Reuniting With Family In India
He was on his way back to India to attend his niece's wedding and was merely hours away from reuniting with his family.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Ujjain: The Indian national who was killed after Iranian drones and missiles targeted Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in the Gulf to secure a better future for his family.
According to sources, 50-year-old Manzoor Ahmed was on his way back to India to attend his niece's wedding and was merely hours away from reuniting with his family.
He was scheduled to take a flight from Kuwait to Mumbai on Wednesday and then travel from Mumbai to Nagda by train and reach Ujjain by Thursday morning. His niece's wedding was scheduled in Ratlam on June 8.
However, the tragic news of his demise reached his family before he could reach them. On receiving the information, the festive joy surrounding the wedding event instantly turned into profound grief.
Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Raj Royal Colony in Ujjain, had been living in Kuwait for nearly 30 years. According to his relatives, he worked as a tailor in Kuwait, and the income generated from this work supported the entire family.
Manzoor Ahmed is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters. His son Mohammad Anas recounted, "He was extremely happy when he called me on Tuesday evening. He told me over the phone that he would be reaching home soon and asked me to come to Nagda station to pick him up."
"My father always prioritised the happiness of his family. For the past 30 years, he lived abroad and worked tirelessly for the sake of our family. He never shirked his responsibilities. Little did the family know that this conversation would be our very last," he said.
According to family members, Manzoor Ahmed had last visited Ujjain in October 2025. During that visit, he spent time with his family and, upon his departure, promised that he would start visiting home more frequently. However, no one imagined that this would turn out to be his final farewell.
Family members stated that they received news of the incident through the Indian Embassy. Currently, the process of repatriating the mortal remains to India is underway.
According to the family, once the body arrives in Ahmedabad, it will be brought to Ujjain, where the final rites will be performed. Speaking to ETV Bharat, local councillor Firoz Pathan said, "Manzoor was a very kind-hearted human being. He was a master of his craft as a tailor."
"We appeal to the Madhya Pradesh government and the Ujjain district administration to ensure that Manzoor's mortal remains are dispatched on time and without any hindrance. Further, when the body arrives in the country, arrangements for an ambulance should be made in either Ahmedabad or Indore," added Pathan.
According to sources, Manzoor Ahmed was waiting for his flight when Iranian drones and missiles landed at Kuwait's international airport. He lost his life in this sudden attack. More than 60 people were also injured in the incident.
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