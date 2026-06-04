ETV Bharat / bharat

Ujjain Resident Lost His Life In Kuwait Hours Before Reuniting With Family In India

Ujjain: The Indian national who was killed after Iranian drones and missiles targeted Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in the Gulf to secure a better future for his family.

According to sources, 50-year-old Manzoor Ahmed was on his way back to India to attend his niece's wedding and was merely hours away from reuniting with his family.

He was scheduled to take a flight from Kuwait to Mumbai on Wednesday and then travel from Mumbai to Nagda by train and reach Ujjain by Thursday morning. His niece's wedding was scheduled in Ratlam on June 8.

However, the tragic news of his demise reached his family before he could reach them. On receiving the information, the festive joy surrounding the wedding event instantly turned into profound grief.

Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Raj Royal Colony in Ujjain, had been living in Kuwait for nearly 30 years. According to his relatives, he worked as a tailor in Kuwait, and the income generated from this work supported the entire family.

Manzoor Ahmed is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters. His son Mohammad Anas recounted, "He was extremely happy when he called me on Tuesday evening. He told me over the phone that he would be reaching home soon and asked me to come to Nagda station to pick him up."